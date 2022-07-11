CUET UG 2022 Exam City Intimation Slip Released; Here's How To Download

CUET UG 2022 exam city intimation slip issued

CUET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued advanced intimation slips of examination city for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 today, July 11. The exam city intimation slip of CUET UG 2022 is available on the official website-- cuet.samarth.ac.in. To download the CUET 2022 city allotment slip, the candidates will need to enter their application number and date of birth.

Suggested: Want to score high in CUET 2022 exam ? Try this exclusive guide along with pattern & sample papers. Free Download!

Recommended: CUCET/CUET 2022 Syllabus, Here | | CUET Sample Paper, Free Download

Don't Miss: Preparing for CUET? Here are best tips by Experts. Click Here

Students Liked: CUET 2022 - University Wise Programmes, Eligibility and Sample Paper, Here!

The NTA has created a unique date sheet for each candidate in view of the huge number of subjects. The CUET 2022 city information slip will include information such as CUET exam date, city allotted, subjects, language, medium offered in slot 1 and slot 2. As the NEET UG 2022 exam is being held on July 17, the aspirants who have opted for Physics, Chemistry and Biology have been allotted phase 2 .

The NTA has further informed that the admit card for CUET UG 2022 exam will be available for download tomorrow, July 12. The CUET 2022 hall ticket download link will be activated at 6 PM. Once released, the candidates registered for CUET UG 2022 can check and download their admit card through the official websites--cuet.samarth.ac.in and nta.ac.in.

CUET 2022 Exam City Intimation Slip: How To Download

Visit the official website-- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'CUET UG 2022 City Allotment.'

Enter your application number and date of birth.

Your CUET exam city slip 2022 will be displayed on your screen.

Download it and take a printout for future references.

CUET 2022 is scheduled to be held from July 15 to August 20 at different examination centres in 500 cities across India and 10 cities abroad. According to the NTA, over 14.9 lakh candidates will be writing the CUET 2022 exam. Out of this, 8.10 lakh aspirants will be appearing in the slot 1 exam and 6.8 lakh students in the CUET slot 2 examination. "These candidates have applied for 54,555 unique combinations of subjects across 90 universities," the NTA claims.