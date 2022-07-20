CUET UG 2022 Exam Analysis: Candidates Find Day 4 Shift 1 English Paper 'Easy, Doable’

  • Home
CUET UG 2022: Candidates who appeared for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) today found the English paper easy and doable. Also the applicants taking the test in Accountancy found the questions uniformly distributed.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 20, 2022 5:17 pm IST

CUET UG day 4 paper 1 analysis
New Delhi:

The last day of CUET UG 2022 phase 1 exam was held today, July 20. Candidates who appeared for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) today found the English paper easy and doable. Also the applicants taking the test in Accountancy found the questions uniformly distributed. CUET UG LIVE

As per Sujatha Kshirsagar, Faculty and Chief Business Officer, Career Launcher, candidates who appeared for the test today found the English paper pattern same as previous days. For domain-specific subject, the faculty said, the Accountancy paper was easy and Business Studies has 7-8 case studies.

CUET UG 2022 English Paper Analysis

  • Easy and Doable
  • Focus remained on testing one’s acumen of grammar and vocabulary
  • With words commonly used, heard, students found the questions based on them to be easy. Reading comprehension part had 3 passages with direct questions

CUET UG Paper Analysis: Domain Subjects

Accountancy

  • Accountancy paper pattern was like the previous days and the NTA Mock.
  • If one had worked hard for the subject in board exams, the paper must come as an easy one.
  • Questions were uniformly distributed on topics given in syllabus including the numerical.
  • Easy paper if one had focused more on understanding the concepts in depth.

Business Studies

  • Case study had 7-8 questions including Adam Smith’s principle of management
  • 4-5 questions were based on match the following
  • More questions on Financial Market, Financial Management

Political Science

  • Distribution was more or less uniform across the topics
  • NCERT-based questions

CUET UG Section 3 Analysis: General Test

The GK section in Section 3 had more focus on sciences today, the expert said. Other areas covered included dance forms, governors, capitals of states, brand ambassadors in sports, and currency of Sri Lanka. Numeral ability surprisingly had only one question on basic statistics unlike yesterday which had 5-6 questions from the topic, she added. Focus remained on arithmetic and basic calculations and simplifications. Reasoning section had Analytical reasoning and data interpretation today.

