CUET UG 2022: Delhi University Has Highest Number Of Applicants; Check List Of Top 10 Universities

National Testing Agency will conduct the second phase of Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2022 from tomorrow, August 4 to August 20.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Aug 3, 2022 3:40 pm IST
CUET UG 2022
New Delhi:

National Testing Agency will conduct the second phase of Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2022 from tomorrow, August 4 to August 20. About 90 universities are participating in the first edition of CUET UG, this year. As per the reports, Delhi University (DU) has received the highest number of CUET applications. As many as 6.63 lakh (6,63,776) applicants have preferred DU for admission, followed by the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) with the second highest number of applicants, around 4.34 lakh (4,34,140) and Allahabad University with 2.62 lakh (2,62,488) CUET applicants as the third highest.

Two private universities have also received more than one lakh CUET applications. IIMT University with 1.68 lakh (1,68,439) applicants and Galgotias University with 1.23 lakh (1,23,534) applicants have been listed among the top 10 universities.

Also Read|| CUET PG 2022 To Be Held From September 1, Says UGC Chairman

CUET UG 2022: Top 10 Universities With Highest Applicants

Name Of UniversityNumber of Applicants
Delhi University6,63,776
Banaras Hindu University4,34,140
Allahabad University2,62,488
Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University1,80,569
IIMT University1,68,439
Dr BR Ambedkar University1,54,232
Jamia Milia Islamia1,44,134
Rajiv Gandhi University1,40,455
Galgotias University1,23,534
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam University1,17,393

NTA is conducting the first edition of CUET to provide admissions to candidates in various undergraduate courses offered by 44 central universities, 12 state universities, 11 deemed universities, and 19 private universities. These universities will use CUET marks secured by a candidate for providing admission in the academic year 2022-23.

This year, about 14.9 lakh candidates have applied for CUET UG 2022 which is being held in two slots. The NTA has placed 8.10 lakh candidates in the first phase and 6.8 lakh candidates in the second phase. These aspirants have applied for 54,555 unique combinations of subjects across 90 universities.

Common University Entrance Test
