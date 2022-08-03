CUET UG 2022: Delhi University Has Highest Number Of Applicants; Check List Of Top 10 Universities

CUET UG 2022

National Testing Agency will conduct the second phase of Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2022 from tomorrow, August 4 to August 20. About 90 universities are participating in the first edition of CUET UG, this year. As per the reports, Delhi University (DU) has received the highest number of CUET applications. As many as 6.63 lakh (6,63,776) applicants have preferred DU for admission, followed by the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) with the second highest number of applicants, around 4.34 lakh (4,34,140) and Allahabad University with 2.62 lakh (2,62,488) CUET applicants as the third highest.

Two private universities have also received more than one lakh CUET applications. IIMT University with 1.68 lakh (1,68,439) applicants and Galgotias University with 1.23 lakh (1,23,534) applicants have been listed among the top 10 universities.

CUET UG 2022: Top 10 Universities With Highest Applicants

Name Of University Number of Applicants Delhi University 6,63,776 Banaras Hindu University 4,34,140 Allahabad University 2,62,488 Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University 1,80,569 IIMT University 1,68,439 Dr BR Ambedkar University 1,54,232 Jamia Milia Islamia 1,44,134 Rajiv Gandhi University 1,40,455 Galgotias University 1,23,534 Dr APJ Abdul Kalam University 1,17,393

NTA is conducting the first edition of CUET to provide admissions to candidates in various undergraduate courses offered by 44 central universities, 12 state universities, 11 deemed universities, and 19 private universities. These universities will use CUET marks secured by a candidate for providing admission in the academic year 2022-23.

This year, about 14.9 lakh candidates have applied for CUET UG 2022 which is being held in two slots. The NTA has placed 8.10 lakh candidates in the first phase and 6.8 lakh candidates in the second phase. These aspirants have applied for 54,555 unique combinations of subjects across 90 universities.