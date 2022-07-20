CUET UG 2022 Day 4 Exam Today; Shift Timing, Marking Scheme, Instructions For Candidates
CUET 2022: CUET UG 2022 phase 1 exam for day 4 will be held today, July 20. With this, phase 1 of CUET UG exam 2022 will end today.
CUET UG 2022: The Common University Entrance Test- Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 phase 1 exam for day 4 will be held today, July 20. With this, the phase 1 of CUET UG exam 2022 will end today. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the exam in two slots. The first slot will be held for a total duration of 3 hours 15 minutes from 9 am to 12:15 pm, while the slot 2 exam will last for a duration of 3 hours 45 minutes-- from 3 pm to 6:45 pm. CUET UG Day 4 LIVE
The CUET 2022 exam will consist of multiple choice questions (MCQs). For each correct answer, five marks will be awarded. However, one mark will be deducted for each wrong answer. Whereas, no marks will be awarded or deducted for unattempted questions.
Candidates are advised to report at the examination centre as per reporting time. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the test venue once the gate is closed.
CUET UG 2022: Instructions For Candidates
Candidates must carefully check the allotted session and center in the CUET UG 2022 exam admit card.
Candidates must report at the examination center at least two hours before the commencement of the examination.
The aspirants will be allotted seats indicating roll numbers at the test centre. They have to identify their seating place as per the roll number.
Candidates should produce the admit card and photo ID proof on demand from the invigilator.
The students should not be allowed to enter the test centre wearing a face mask. The face mask will be provided at the CUET test centre.
The rough sheets will be provided to candidates in the examination hall for any calculation or writing work. Candidates have to hand over the same to the invigilator on completion of the test.
No candidate is allowed to carry any instrument, geometry, pencil box, handbag, purse or any kind of paper, stationery, textual material (printed or written material),
Aspirants are not allowed to carry any electronic gadget, mobile phone, earphone, microphone, pager, calculator, DocuPen, slide rules, log tables, camera, tape recorder or other electronic devices.
If a candidate is indulged in unfair means, his/ her candidature will be cancelled and will be debarred for 3 years in the future.
Those who are claiming for the PwBD category have to bring the PwBD certificate issued by the authorised medical officer.