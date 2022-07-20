CUET UG 2022 Day 4 Exam Today; Shift Timing, Marking Scheme, Instructions For Candidates

CUET UG day 4 exam today

CUET UG 2022: The Common University Entrance Test- Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 phase 1 exam for day 4 will be held today, July 20. With this, the phase 1 of CUET UG exam 2022 will end today. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the exam in two slots. The first slot will be held for a total duration of 3 hours 15 minutes from 9 am to 12:15 pm, while the slot 2 exam will last for a duration of 3 hours 45 minutes-- from 3 pm to 6:45 pm. CUET UG Day 4 LIVE

Suggested: Want to score high in CUET 2022 exam ? Try this exclusive guide along with pattern & sample papers. Free Download!

Recommended: CUCET/CUET 2022 Syllabus, Here | | CUET Sample Paper, Free Download

Don't Miss: Preparing for CUET? Here are best tips by Experts. Click Here

Students Liked: CUET 2022 - University Wise Programmes, Eligibility and Sample Paper, Here!

The CUET 2022 exam will consist of multiple choice questions (MCQs). For each correct answer, five marks will be awarded. However, one mark will be deducted for each wrong answer. Whereas, no marks will be awarded or deducted for unattempted questions.

Candidates are advised to report at the examination centre as per reporting time. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the test venue once the gate is closed.

CUET UG 2022: Instructions For Candidates