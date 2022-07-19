CUET UG 2022 Day 3 Exam Today; Admit Card Details, Guidelines For Candidates

Image credit: Careers360 CUET UG 2022 slot one will be held from 9 am

CUET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Common University Entrance Test- Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 phase 1 exam for day 3 today, July 19. The CUET 2022 exam will be conducted in two slots. The slot 1 exam will be held from 9 am to 12:15 am, while the second slot 2 of CUET UG exam will be held from 3 pm to 6:45 pm.

The NTA has asked the candidates to reach the CUET exam centre as mentioned on the admit card.“Several queries have been received from candidates regarding change of Centre for their examination scheduled on 19 July 2022,” according to the official statement.

“Candidates are hereby informed that they should go to the Centre mentioned on their Admit Card downloaded from the website cuet.samarth.ac.in,” the NTA said.

CUET UG 2022: Guidelines For Candidates