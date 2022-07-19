CUET UG 2022 Day 3 Exam Today; Admit Card Details, Guidelines For Candidates
CUET UG 2022: The slot 1 exam will be held from 9 am to 12:15 am. Check COVID-19, important exam day guidelines to follow
CUET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Common University Entrance Test- Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 phase 1 exam for day 3 today, July 19. The CUET 2022 exam will be conducted in two slots. The slot 1 exam will be held from 9 am to 12:15 am, while the second slot 2 of CUET UG exam will be held from 3 pm to 6:45 pm.
The NTA has asked the candidates to reach the CUET exam centre as mentioned on the admit card.“Several queries have been received from candidates regarding change of Centre for their examination scheduled on 19 July 2022,” according to the official statement.
“Candidates are hereby informed that they should go to the Centre mentioned on their Admit Card downloaded from the website cuet.samarth.ac.in,” the NTA said.
CUET UG 2022: Guidelines For Candidates
Candidates must reach the exam centre as per reporting time only.
Candidates will not be allowed to enter the test venue once the gate is closed.
Candidates will be required to fill the CUET UG admit card, paste photograph and sign.
Along with the CUET UG admit card 2022, candidates will be required to carry with them a valid ID proof.
The students should not be allowed to enter the test centre wearing a face mask. The face mask will be provided at the CUET test centre.
Aspirants will be allotted seats indicating roll numbers at the test centre. They have to identify their seating place as per the roll number.
No candidate is allowed to carry any instrument, geometry, pencil box, handbag, purse or any kind of paper, stationery, textual material (printed or written material),
Aspirants are not allowed to carry any electronic gadget, mobile phone, earphone, microphone, pager, calculator, DocuPen, slide rules, log tables, camera, tape recorder or other electronic devices.
The rough sheets will be provided to candidates in the examination hall for any calculation or writing work. Candidates have to hand over the same to the invigilator on completion of the test.
If a candidate is indulged in unfair means, his/ her candidature will be cancelled and will be debarred for 3 years in the future.
Those who are claiming for the PwBD category have to bring the PwBD certificate issued by the authorised medical officer.