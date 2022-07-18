CUET UG 2022 Day 3 Exam Tomorrow: Shift Timing; Important Guidelines For Candidates

CUET UG 2022 Exam Day 3

CUET 2022 UG: Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate 2022 (CUET UG) 2022 for phase 1 day 3 will be conducted on July 19. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will organise the exam in two slots. The first slot will be held for a total duration of 3 hours 15 minutes, while the second slot will last for a duration of 3 hours 45 minutes. Candidates are suggested to report at the examination centre two hours before the commencement of the exam. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the test venue once the gate is closed.

Candidates must carry the hard copy of the CUET hall ticket along with a valid photo ID card to the examination center for verification purposes. Those who do not carry these documents will not be allowed to appear in the examination. The CUET 2022 exam will consist of multiple choice questions and five marks will be awarded for each correct answer. However, one mark will be deducted for each wrong answer. Whereas no marks will be awarded or deducted for unattempted questions.

Candidates Should Adhere To The Following Guidelines While Appearing For CUET Exam