CUET UG 2022 Date Sheet, Exam City Soon; How To Check

CUET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA is expected to release the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate, (CUET UG) 2022 exam city and date sheet tomorrow, July 11. The NTA will release the CUET 2022 city details and exam schedule on its official website -- cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates about to appear for the CUET entrance exam can check exam city details and date sheet from the official site. The exam will commence from July 15 and will be held in 554 cities in India and 13 cities outside India.

The CUET 2022 exam dates will be depend upon the subject combination chosen by a candidate. As per the reports, about 9.63 lakh candidates have applied for the CUET UG 2022 entrance exam and around 54000 subject combination has been chosen by them.

The candidates can download the CUET UG 2022 exam city details and date sheet from the following official website

cuet.samarth.ac.in,

nta.ac.in

CUET UG 2022 entrance exam will be held on July 15-16, July 19-20, August 4-8, and August 10, 2022. The exam will be held in two session, from 9 AM to 12:15 PM and from 3 PM to 6:45 PM. Candidates have to report at the exam center two hour before the commencement of the entrance exam. The exam will be held online in a computer based mode. The CUET UG 2022 exam paper will be divided into four sections. The NTA has designed each section to test the candidates' specific knowledge.

CUET UG 2022 Date Sheet: How To Check