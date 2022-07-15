CUET UG 2022: Candidates Missed Exams Over Last-Minute Changes In Exam Centres

Image credit: shutterstock.com Chaos on day one of CUET UG 2022

CUET UG 2022: The day one of the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG 2022) started with a bit of chaos as few candidates reported to be missed exam centres over last-minute changes in exam centres. Harshit Kumar, a resident of Hamdard Nagar, South Delhi said that his initial exam centre was at Dwarka which was shifted to Delhi University North Campus. "Until yesterday evening my exam centre was at Dwarka, which was suddenly shifted to the north campus late at night. When I reached my exam centre in Dwarka, I found that it was relocated to DU north campus. I reached around 10 am, an hour after the exam, and missed it," the candidate told Careers360.

My cousin tells me that his friend was allocated an exam centre in Dwarka for #CUET2022 and suddenly 30 minutes before she could enter, the centre was changed to some location in North Campus. She was denied entry to the Dwarka centre. Che is most likely going to miss the exam — Geetika Rustagi (@geetiga) July 15, 2022

The microblogging site Twitter flooded with candidates and parents' reactions as they missed their exams due to sudden change in exam centres. Meanwhile, reports quoted NTA officials saying that candidates will get a chance to re-appear in CUET slot 2 to be held in August. However, NTA did not respond to Careers360's mail or text messages at the time of publication.

My kid's #CUET centre is middle of nowhere, in Gurgaon district, a place where there is no public transport. I have a vehicle so despite the inconvenience could go 40 kms to the test centre. What about kids who depend on public transport? Such callousness is unconscionable — sushant sareen (@sushantsareen) July 15, 2022

Over 8.10 lakh candidates applied to appear in the first slot of CUET UG. In slot one, CUET UG 2022 is being conducted for Humanities and Commerce stream, while in slot 2, papers in Science stream will be held. The CUET UG 2022 slot two will be held from August 4 to August 20.