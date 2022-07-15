  • Home
  • Education
  • CUET UG 2022: Candidates Missed Exams Over Last-Minute Changes In Exam Centres

CUET UG 2022: Candidates Missed Exams Over Last-Minute Changes In Exam Centres

CUET UG 2022: Candidates complained of missing their exams due to last-minute change in exam centres

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jul 15, 2022 2:22 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
CUET UG 2022 Live: Slot 2 Begins; Candidates Who Missed Exams Due To Centre Change To Get Another Chance
CUET UG 2022 Underway In Over 500 Cities
CUET UG 2022 Exam Today; Important Instructions For Candidates
CUET UG 2022 Starts Tomorrow; Things To Carry To The Exam Centre
CUET UG 2022: NTA To Consider Requests For Change Of Exam Centre, UGC Chairman Assures Applicants
CUET 2022 For Undergraduate Admission Starts Tomorrow; Exam Centre Guidelines, Key Points
CUET UG 2022: Candidates Missed Exams Over Last-Minute Changes In Exam Centres
Chaos on day one of CUET UG 2022
Image credit: shutterstock.com

CUET UG 2022: The day one of the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG 2022) started with a bit of chaos as few candidates reported to be missed exam centres over last-minute changes in exam centres. Harshit Kumar, a resident of Hamdard Nagar, South Delhi said that his initial exam centre was at Dwarka which was shifted to Delhi University North Campus. "Until yesterday evening my exam centre was at Dwarka, which was suddenly shifted to the north campus late at night. When I reached my exam centre in Dwarka, I found that it was relocated to DU north campus. I reached around 10 am, an hour after the exam, and missed it," the candidate told Careers360.

Suggested: Want to score high in CUET 2022 exam ? Try this exclusive guide along with pattern & sample papers. Free Download!
Recommended: CUCET/CUET 2022 Syllabus, Here | | CUET Sample Paper, Free Download
Don't Miss: Preparing for CUET? Here are best tips by Experts. Click Here
Students Liked: CUET 2022 - University Wise Programmes, Eligibility and Sample Paper, Here!

The microblogging site Twitter flooded with candidates and parents' reactions as they missed their exams due to sudden change in exam centres. Meanwhile, reports quoted NTA officials saying that candidates will get a chance to re-appear in CUET slot 2 to be held in August. However, NTA did not respond to Careers360's mail or text messages at the time of publication.

Over 8.10 lakh candidates applied to appear in the first slot of CUET UG. In slot one, CUET UG 2022 is being conducted for Humanities and Commerce stream, while in slot 2, papers in Science stream will be held. The CUET UG 2022 slot two will be held from August 4 to August 20.

Click here for more Education News
Common University Entrance Test
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CUET UG 2022 Live: Slot 2 Begins; Candidates Who Missed Exams Due To Centre Change To Get Another Chance
Live | CUET UG 2022 Live: Slot 2 Begins; Candidates Who Missed Exams Due To Centre Change To Get Another Chance
NIRF India Rankings 2022 LIVE: IIT Madras Tops Once Again In Overall Category
Live | NIRF India Rankings 2022 LIVE: IIT Madras Tops Once Again In Overall Category
NIRF India 2022 Rankings: List Of All Top Colleges, Universities Here
NIRF India 2022 Rankings: List Of All Top Colleges, Universities Here
Odisha Gears Up To Administer Covid-19 Booster With Focus On Colleges
Odisha Gears Up To Administer Covid-19 Booster With Focus On Colleges
TS LAWCET 2022 Hall Ticket Out; Direct Link To Download Admit Card
TS LAWCET 2022 Hall Ticket Out; Direct Link To Download Admit Card
.......................... Advertisement ..........................