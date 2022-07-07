CUET UG 2022 Begins Next Week; Exam Dates, Admit Card Details

CUET UG 2022 admit card soon

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) will begin from next week. As per the CUET UG dates 2022, the entrance test has been scheduled to be conducted on July 15, July 16, July 19, July 20, August 4, August 5, August 6, August 7, August 8, and August 10. CUET UG, as a first, will be held for admission to central universities for the academic session 2022-23. The CUET UG 2022 will be conducted in 554 cities across India and 13 cities outside India.

Suggested: Want to score high in CUET 2022 exam ? Try this exclusive guide along with pattern & sample papers. Free Download!

Recommended: CUCET/CUET 2022 Syllabus, Here | | CUET Sample Paper, Free Download

Don't Miss: Preparing for CUET? Here are best tips by Experts. Click Here

Students Liked: CUET 2022 - University Wise Programmes, Eligibility and Sample Paper, Here! Admissions 2022 Open @UPES. Ranked Top 100 in NIRF, Grade ‘A’ by NAAC. Highest CTC – 50 LPA. Apply Now

The administering body, National Testing Agency (NTA), is yet to issue the CUET 2022 UG admit card. The NTA might first update the students with CUET UG exam city intimation slips ahead of issuing the admit cards. NTA CUET UG exam city intimation slips will enable an applicant to plan their travel towards the exam city.

As soon as the CUET UG admit card is issued, applicants will be able to download the admit cards from the official websites -- cuet.samarth.ac.in and nta.ac.in.

“With a view to familiarize the candidates with the process of appearing in Computer Based Test, National Testing Agency (NTA) has developed an online platform where candidates can practice answering the test questions in a CBT environment. The Practice Questions for all the subjects/languages/General Test covered under CUET (UG)- 2022, are now displayed at http://203.122.47.147:8094/online/,” an NTA statement dated June 25 said.