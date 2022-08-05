CUET UG 2022 August 5 Analysis: Students Found Domain Subjects 'Easy To Moderate'; Check Shift 1 Paper Review

CUET UG 2022 analysis

CUET UG 2022 Analysis: The shift one of Common Universities Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) day six was concluded at 12:15 pm, the candidates who have appeared for CUET 2022 analysed the paper easy to moderate. As per the candidates, the English language paper was easy, mixed reactions were received from students in domain subjects. Some claimed the paper was of the moderate level while few claimed that paper was easy. CUET UG 2022 Live Updates

CUET UG 2022 has three sections; section 1A having 13 languages, section 1B- 20 languages, section II- 27 domain specific subjects, section III- general test. Aspirants must score a minimum of 60 per cent marks to be eligible for the CUET 2022.

Analysing the CUET (UG) 2022 paper of morning session, Amitendra Kumar, Product Head – CUET and Under Graduate Programmes, Career Launcher said: "Phase 2 of the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) began on Thursday, 4 August. However, most students had to return from many centres due to technical issues and exams cancelled. Day 6 witnessed the same trend as Day 5, and many students had to return from many centers due to the same technical issue."

"The paper today was on expected lines, and to the relief of the students, the domain subjects were easy to moderate," he added.

CUET UG 2022: Section-Wise Analysis By Experts

Section 1: English

English language paper in Section 1 had a focus on vocabulary and grammar. With 15 questions based on reading comprehension, the focus was to test one’s grammar fundamentals and vocabulary.

Questions were based on synonyms, antonyms, fill in the blanks, one-word substitution, spelling errors, figures of speech, para. Overall, the paper was easy, and students could comfortably complete the same in the given time. Some students even reported completing the section well before the allotted time of 45 min.

Section 2: Domain Subjects

Mixed reactions were received from students today, with some rating the papers in domain subjects to be of moderate level, unlike the earlier ones where most students had reported the papers to be easy.

Students found the Legal Studies paper to be easy with 4-5 questions based on the constitution, 3-4 each from International Laws, Arbitration & Legal Services. History had mixed reactions. Some students found the section to be lengthy. But most of the questions were direct lines from NCERT. Questions in political science were on the NTA Mock pattern. Chapters or topics that were given high importance were regional aspirations and democratic upsurge, and coalition politics. Around 60-70 per cent of the questions were from the second political science book. Match the following based questions dominated with 8-10 of them based on the rise of new social movements; Globalisation and its critics.

Section 3: General Test

The general awareness section in the section had fewer questions about current affairs and static general knowledge with questions asked on Awards, Books; Authors, and Personalities. Numeral ability had basic questions; if one had practised well, they would have found the questions easy to solve. 4-5 questions were based on percentage, ratios, number system, time distance and; Speed each. And an easy to moderate passage was there on set theory. And a couple of questions were also asked from geometry as well and were easy to solve. Reasoning-based questions in the section were easy to moderate. 3-4 questions were from Series, Coding, Direction sense; Blood relations each. And single questions were from dice, mirror images.