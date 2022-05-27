CUET UG 2022 Online Application Process Reopened; Check Details

CUET UG 2022 Application Process: The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG application process reopened again from May 27. University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar through his tweet on Friday informed, "In view of the representations received from the candidates regarding giving them an opportunity to submit their Online Application Form for CUET (UG) – 2022, we have decided to keep the CUET (UG) online application process open again from 27 to 31 May 2022 (up to 9 PM)."

