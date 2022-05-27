  • Home
  • Education
  • CUET UG 2022 Online Application Process Reopened; Check Details

CUET UG 2022 Online Application Process Reopened; Check Details

CUET UG 2022 Application Process: The candidates can apply till May 31

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: May 27, 2022 8:43 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

CUET 2022 Application Correction Process Starts; Here’s How To Make Changes
CUET 2022 Application Correction Window Opens Today; Here's How To Make Changes
CUET 2022: Application Correction Window Opens Tomorrow; Check Details
CUET UG 2022 Likely To Be Held Twice A Year: UGC Chairman
CUET 2022 Registration Ends Today; Know How To Apply, Important Details
CUET 2022 Application Process Ends Tomorrow; Steps To Fill Registration Form, Direct Link Here
CUET UG 2022 Online Application Process Reopened; Check Details
CUET UG 2022
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

CUET UG 2022 Application Process: The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG application process reopened again from May 27. University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar through his tweet on Friday informed, "In view of the representations received from the candidates regarding giving them an opportunity to submit their Online Application Form for CUET (UG) – 2022, we have decided to keep the CUET (UG) online application process open again from 27 to 31 May 2022 (up to 9 PM)."

Suggested: Want to score high in CUET 2022 exam ? Try this exclusive guide along with pattern & sample papers. Free Download!

Recommended: Download Updated CUCET/CUET 2022 Syllabus, Here!
Don't Miss: Preparing for CUET? Here are best tips by Experts. Click Here

Students Liked: CUET 2022 - University Wise Programmes, Eligibility and Sample Paper, Here!

Click here for more Education News
Common University Entrance Test
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Admission Process For College Of Art, Ambedkar University Begins; Check Details
Admission Process For College Of Art, Ambedkar University Begins; Check Details
Over 18 Lakh Candidates Register For NEET-UG 2022, Significant Hike In Enrollment From Last Year
Over 18 Lakh Candidates Register For NEET-UG 2022, Significant Hike In Enrollment From Last Year
IIT Madras-Made Solid Waste Combustor Commissioned At BHEL Factory, Tiruchi
IIT Madras-Made Solid Waste Combustor Commissioned At BHEL Factory, Tiruchi
West Bengal WBJEE Result 2022 Likely To Be Announced Next Week: Official
West Bengal WBJEE Result 2022 Likely To Be Announced Next Week: Official
Firm On Decision To Nullify St. Stephen’s Admission Process: Delhi University
Firm On Decision To Nullify St. Stephen’s Admission Process: Delhi University
.......................... Advertisement ..........................