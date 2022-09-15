CUET UG 2022 Application Correction Window Last Date Today; Particulars To Edit, Direct Link

Image credit: shutterstock.com The CUET UG 2022 application correction window will be closed at 10 am

CUET UG 2022: The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 application correction window which opened on Tuesday, September 13, will close today, September 15 at 10 am. Candidates can edit their names or names of their parents, dates of birth, gender, category, PwD status and choice of universities. The cuet.samarth.ac.in website is hosting the link to edit the CUET 2022 UG application form.

Suggested: Browse the list of colleges/universities accepting CUET 2022 Score. Free Download! Don't Miss: CUET Cut Off 2022 (UR-OBC-SC-ST). Check Now Admissions at UPES. #65 in NIRF, 50 LPA Highest CTC, Grade ‘A’ by NAAC, QS 5 Star rating for Employability. Apply Now

None

In case of change in category, or PwBD, if there is an impact on the fee amount then the candidate will be charged an excess fee as applicable, an NTA statement issued in this regard said. It further added: “Excess payment made will not be refunded, if any.”

CUET UG 2022 Application Form: Particulars To Edit

Any one of the following -- candidate’s name, or father’s name, or mother’s name

Date of birth

Gender

Category

PwD status

Choice of universities.

In order to change and modify the CUET UG 2022 registration form, candidates will be required to first log in to the website with their application numbers and passwords.

CUET UG 2022 Application Form Correction: Direct Link

The National Testing Agency (NTA) held the debut edition of CUET UG 2022 in six phases between July 15 and August 30 in 489 centres in 259 cities in India and nine cities outside. Around 14.9 lakh candidates registered for the CUET this year. As soon as the CUET UG result is declared, aspirants can check it on the official website -- cuet.samarth.ac.in. Along with the CUET UG result 2022, NTA will also issue the CUET 2022 final answer key.