CUET UG 2022 Answer Key Soon; Direct Link

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) answer key 2022 soon.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Sep 8, 2022 8:46 pm IST
CUET UG 2022 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) answer key 2022 soon. As per the reports, the NTA is likely to release the CUET UG answer key tomorrow, September 9. However, NTA has not yet confirmed the CUET UG answer key release date and time. Once the CUET answer key direct link is activated, candidates can check and download it on the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Along with the CUET answer key 2022, NTA will also release the CUET UG 2022 response sheets of candidates. To download the CUET UG 2022 answer key and response sheets, candidates have to log in with the application number, date of birth and security pin. Candidates are also allowed to challenge CUET UG answer key, by paying the processing fee of Rs 200 per question challenge. NTA will declare the CUET result and issue the final answer key after considering the grievances of the candidates.

CUET UG 2022 Answer Key: Steps To Download

  1. Visit the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in.
  2. Click on the ‘CUET UG 2022 Answer Key’ link.
  3. Enter the registration number, date of birth, and security pin.
  4. Select the desired CUET answer key.
  5. Verify your responses with the provisional answer key.
  6. Download it and take a print out for further reference.

Over 14.9 lakh candidates appeared for the first edition of CUET UG entrance examination. The undergraduate admission test was held in six phases. The first phase which started on July 15, got over with phase 6 on August 30. NTA conducted the CUET UG examination at 489 exam centres located in 259 cities across India and 10 cities outside.

