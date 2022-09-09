CUET UG 2022 Answer Key Released, Know How To Raise Objections

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download CUET UG 2022 answer key at cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET UG 2022 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the answer key for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG 2022) on September 8. The candidates if found discrepancy on any answer key can raise objections on the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in till September 10. "The payment of the processing fee may be made through, Debit card/ Credit Card/ Net Banking/ Paytm up to 10 September 2022 (up to 11:50 PM. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee," NTA notification mentioned.

The NTA will scrutinise the challenges made on the answer key. "If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the answer key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly," the notification read.

CUET UG 2022 result will be released on the basis of final answer key. "No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalised by the experts after the challenge will be final. No challenge will be accepted after September 10, 2022 (up to 11:50 PM)," it read.

CUET UG 2022 Answer Key: How To Raise Objections

Visit the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in Click on the 'answer key' link and login using credentials Submit the objections and pay the answer key objection fees through online Click on the submit Once done, keep a record of it for future purposes.

A total of 14.90 lakh candidates appeared for the CUET UG 2022 exam which was held from July 15 to August 30 at 489 exam centres in 259 cities across India and 9 cities abroad. NTA will conduct CUET UG re-test on September 11 for candidates who could not take their exam due to technical glitches, other factors.

Direct Link: CUET UG 2022 Answer Key

For further clarification on CUET UG 2022, candidates can contact 011- 40759000 or email at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.