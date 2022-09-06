CUET UG 2022 Answer Key: Release Date And Time

CUET UG 2022 Answer Key: As per reports, CUET UG 2022 answer key is expected today, September 6 and result between September 13 and 14

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Sep 6, 2022 9:24 am IST
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST

Download CUET UG 2022 answer key at cuet.samarth.ac.in
CUET UG 2022 Answer Key: The Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 answer key will be released soon, the candidates can check and download the answer key on the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in. As per reports, CUET UG 2022 answer key is expected today, September 6 and result between September 13 and 14, 2022. Register here for CUET UG 2022 Answer Key latest updates, release date, time, direct link

Over 14.9 lakh candidates appeared for the CUET UG 2022 exam which was concluded on August 30. The undergraduate admission test was held at 489 exam centres located in 259 cities across India and 10 cities outside. ALSO READ | CUET UG 2022: Over 14 Lakh Candidates Await Answer Key; NTA Result Website, Expected Date

CUET UG Answer Key 2022: How To Download

  1. Visit NTA’s official website -- nta.ac.in, cuet.samarth.ac.in
  2. Click on CUET UG 2022 answer key link
  3. On the next window, enter log-in credentials- user id and password
  4. CUET UG 2022 answer key will appear on the screen
  5. Download the CUET UG 2022 answer key, and take a print out for further reference.

As per NTA data, a total of 2.49 lakh candidates applied for phase one, phase two- 1.91 lakh, phase 3- 1.91 lakh, phase 4- 3.72 lakh, phase 5- 2.01 lakh, phase 6- 2.86 lakh.

The CUET UG score cards will be used by 90 universities; 44 central universities , 12 state universities, others for admission to undergraduate degree courses.

