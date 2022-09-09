CUET UG 2022 Answer Key: Last Date To Raise Objections Tomorrow

CUET UG 2022 Answer Key Objection Window To Close On September 10

CUET UG 2022 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 answer key objection window tomorrow, September 10. The candidates can download and raise objections on CUET UG answer key from the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in. The candidates can challenge the CUET answer key and question paper by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 for each objection.

NTA will issue the CUET UG 2022 final answer key after verifying the grievances received from the candidates. Based on the final answer key, NTA will declare the CUET UG results 2022. The subject experts will not entertain any challenge received after the due date or without receipt of the processing fee. The CUET UG entrance exam was held in six phases. The first phase which started on July 15, got over with phase 6 on August 30.

CUET UG 2022 Answer Key: How To Download

Go to the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in Click on the 'Sign in' tab and enter the required credentials The CUET UG answer key will be displayed on the screen Check the answer key and verify your responses Download it and take a print for future reference.

Direct Link: CUET UG 2022 Answer Key

CUET UG 2022 Answer Key: How To Raise Objection