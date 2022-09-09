  • Home
  • Education
  • CUET UG 2022 Answer Key: Last Date To Raise Objections Tomorrow

CUET UG 2022 Answer Key: Last Date To Raise Objections Tomorrow

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 answer key objection window tomorrow, September 10.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Sep 9, 2022 6:38 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NTA To Announce CUET UG 2022 Result By September 15: UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar
CUET UG 2022 Answer Key Released, Know How To Raise Objections
NTA Releases CUET UG 2022 Answer Key
CUET UG 2022 Answer Key Soon; Direct Link
CUET UG 2022 Answer Key Soon: Details On Marking Scheme, Normalisation Process
CUET UG 2022 Answer Key Expected Soon; Here’s Marking Scheme For MCQs
CUET UG 2022 Answer Key: Last Date To Raise Objections Tomorrow
CUET UG 2022 Answer Key Objection Window To Close On September 10

CUET UG 2022 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 answer key objection window tomorrow, September 10. The candidates can download and raise objections on CUET UG answer key from the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in. The candidates can challenge the CUET answer key and question paper by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 for each objection.

Suggested: Browse the list of colleges/universities accepting CUET 2022 Score. Free Download!

Admissions at UPES#65 in NIRF, 50 LPA Highest CTC, Grade ‘A’ by NAAC, QS 5 Star rating for Employability. Apply Now

NTA will issue the CUET UG 2022 final answer key after verifying the grievances received from the candidates. Based on the final answer key, NTA will declare the CUET UG results 2022. The subject experts will not entertain any challenge received after the due date or without receipt of the processing fee. The CUET UG entrance exam was held in six phases. The first phase which started on July 15, got over with phase 6 on August 30.

CUET UG 2022 Answer Key: How To Download

  1. Go to the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in
  2. Click on the 'Sign in' tab and enter the required credentials
  3. The CUET UG answer key will be displayed on the screen
  4. Check the answer key and verify your responses
  5. Download it and take a print for future reference.

Direct Link: CUET UG 2022 Answer Key

CUET UG 2022 Answer Key: How To Raise Objection

  1. Go to the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in
  2. Log in with application number and date of birth
  3. Click on the 'answer key' link and select the desired test booklet code
  4. Proceed to raise objections by filling the form as instructed
  5. Pay the objection fees and submit the form
  6. Download the CUET answer key challenge receipt for future reference.
Click here for more Education News
Common University Entrance Test
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Kota University Result 2022 Declared For BA Final Year; Direct Link Here
Kota University Result 2022 Declared For BA Final Year; Direct Link Here
JoSAA Counselling 2022: Check Last Year's IIT Cut-Offs For BTech Computer Science And Engineering
JoSAA Counselling 2022: Check Last Year's IIT Cut-Offs For BTech Computer Science And Engineering
JEE Advanced 2022 Result On September 11; Know Last Five Years' Pass Percentage
JEE Advanced 2022 Result On September 11; Know Last Five Years' Pass Percentage
AP ECET Counselling 2022 Registrations End Today; Direct Link Here
AP ECET Counselling 2022 Registrations End Today; Direct Link Here
ICAI Advanced ICITSS Result 2022 Out; Direct Link Here
ICAI Advanced ICITSS Result 2022 Out; Direct Link Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................