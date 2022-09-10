CUET UG 2022 Answer Key: Last Date To Raise Objections Today At Cuet.samarth.ac.in

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download CUET UG 2022 answer key at cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET UG 2022 Answer Key: The Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 answer key objection window will be closed today, September 10. The candidates can download and raise objections on CUET UG answer key from the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in. To raise objections on CUET UG answer key, candidates need to pay a refundable fee of Rs 200 for each objection. NTA earlier released the CUET UG 2022 answer key on September 8.

The CUET 2022 answer key objection window for all the six phases is available online till 11:50 PM today. "If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the answer key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly," the notification read.

CUET UG 2022 Answer Key: How To Raise Objections

Visit the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in Click on the 'answer key' link and login using credentials Submit the objections and pay the answer key objection fees through online Click on the submit Once done, keep a record of it for future purposes.

NTA will release the CUET UG 2022 final answer key and result after reviewing the challenges made on the provisional answer key. Over 14.9 lakh candidates appeared for the CUET UG 2022 which was held from July 15 to August 30.

NTA will conduct CUET UG re-test on September 11 for candidates who could not take their exam due to technical glitches, other factors. For further clarification on CUET UG 2022, candidates can contact 011- 40759000 or email at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.