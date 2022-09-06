CUET UG 2022 Answer Key Expected Soon; Here’s Marking Scheme For MCQs

CUET answer key 2022 soon, marking scheme here

The Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) answer key is expected to be issued soon. Around 14.9 lakh candidates had registered for CUET UG 2022 exams. The administering body, National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted CUET UG 2022 in six phases starting on July 15. The cuet.samarth.ac.in will host the CUET 2022 UG answer key. NTA has not yet confirmed the CUET UG answer key release date and CUET 2022 result date.

In addition to the CUET answer key 2022, NTA will likely issue the CUET UG 2022 response sheets of candidates. The response sheet and CUET answer keys can also be challenged by candidates. NTA will declare the result and issue the final CUET UG answer key after considering the grievances of the candidates.

CUET UG 2022 Marking Scheme

For Multiple Choice Questions: To answer a question, the candidates had to choose one option corresponding to the correct answer or the most appropriate answer. However, if any anomaly or discrepancy is found after the process of challenges of the key verification, NTA in the CUET official notification said, it will be addressed in the following manner: