CUET UG 2022 Answer Key: Details On Marking Scheme, Normalisation Process

Image credit: Shutterstock CUET UG 2022 answer key is expected to be released today, September 8.

CUET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2022 answer key today, September 8. After the release of the CUET UG answer key 2022 candidates will be able to check it on the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in. Once the CUET UG 2022 answer key is released, candidates can raise objections to any incorrect options by paying Rs 200 per question.

As per the CUET UG 2022 marking scheme, students will be awarded five marks (+5) for the correct answer or the most appropriate answer and minus one mark (-1) for any incorrect option. Unanswered or marked for review will be given no mark (0).

If more than one option is found to be correct then five marks (+5) will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options. If all options are found to be correct then five marks (+5) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question. And if none of the options is found correct or a question is found to be wrong or a question is dropped, then all candidates who have attempted the dropped question will be given five marks(+5) marks.

CUET UG 2022: Procedure For Normalization and Preparation Of Result

Step 1: Distribution of examinees in two shifts

Candidates have to be distributed into two sessions so that each session has an approximately equal number of candidates. If there are more days or less number of shifts, the candidates will be divided accordingly to ensure that there is no bias in the distribution of candidates who shall take the examination.

Step 2: Preparation of results for each session

The examination results for each session would be prepared in the form of raw scores and percentiles scores of the total raw scores. The percentiles would be calculated for each candidate in the session as follows:

Step 3: Compilation of NTA score and preparation of result

The percentile scores for the total raw score for all the sessions as calculated would be merged and shall be called the NTA scores which will then be used for the compilation of results and further processing for deciding the allocation.