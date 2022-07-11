CUET UG 2022 Admit Card Soon: Exam City, Date Sheet; Official Website To Download

  • Home
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate, (CUET UG) 2022 admit card today, July 11. The CUET hall ticket will be released on the official website.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Jul 11, 2022 2:17 pm IST

Image credit: Shutterstock

CUET UG Admit Card 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate, (CUET UG) 2022 admit card today, July 11. The CUET hall ticket will be released on the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in or nta.ac.in. Along with the CUET UG admit card, the exam city and detailed schedule for exam is also expected to release as just four days are left for the commencement of exam. Candidates registered for CUET UG 2022 can check and download their admit card by log-in with application number, date of birth and security pin.

The CUET UG 2022 is being held to provide admission to candidates in 43 central universities, 13 state universities, 12 deemed and 18 private universities. The entrance exam will be held on the following dates

  • July 15, 16, 19 and 20, 2022
  • August 5, 8, 6, 7, 8 and 10, 2022

Although only four days are left before the start of CUET 2022, the National Testing Agency (NTA), is yet to issue the CUET UG admit card 2022, exam city details and date sheet. As per the reports, about 9.63 lakh candidates have applied for the CUET UG 2022 entrance exam and around 54000 subject combination has been chosen by them. The exam dates will be depend upon the subject combination chosen by a candidate.

The NTA has also established the Query Redressal System (QRS) to enable submission of queries, grievances by the candidate(s) regsitered for CUET UG 2022. A unique registration number will be generated for tracking the status of the queries, grievances of the candidate.

The CUET UG 2022 will be conducted in computer based test (CBT) mode. The paper pattern will be objective based multiple choice questions (MCQs). The test will be designed in the following manner

  • Section IA - 13 Languages (as a medium and “Language”)
  • Section IB - 20 Languages
  • Section II - 27 Domain Specific Subjects
  • Section III - General Test
Common University Entrance Test
