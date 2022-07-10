CUET UG 2022 Admit Card Soon: Direct Link; Steps To Download

CUET UG 2022 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency, NTA is likely to release the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate, (CUET UG) 2022 admit card soon. Candidates can download the CUET UG admit card 2022 from the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in or nta.ac.in, once released. Along with this, the NTA is also expected to announce the CUET 2022 exam center and exam schedule. Candidates registered for CUET UG 2022 can check their date sheet and exam city from the official website.

Suggested: Want to score high in CUET 2022 exam ? Try this exclusive guide along with pattern & sample papers. Free Download!

Recommended: CUCET/CUET 2022 Syllabus, Here | | CUET Sample Paper, Free Download

Don't Miss: Preparing for CUET? Here are best tips by Experts. Click Here

Students Liked: CUET 2022 - University Wise Programmes, Eligibility and Sample Paper, Here! Admissions 2022 Open @UPES. Ranked Top 100 in NIRF, Grade ‘A’ by NAAC. Highest CTC – 50 LPA. Apply Now

The CUET UG admit card will include details like entrance exam date, timing, exam centre details, registration number or roll number, photo of the candidate with signature, instruction to candidates. The CUET UG 2022 entrance exam is slated to be held on July 15, 16, 19, 20, and on August 5, 8, 6, 7, 8, 10, 2022. The CUET hall ticket is expected to be released soon as just five days are left for the commencement of entrance exam for undergraduate courses.

According to reports, as many as 9,50,804 candidates have applied for CUET UG entrance test, this year. The exam will be held for admission into 86 universities, of which there are 43 central universities, 13 state universities, 12 deemed and 18 private universities.

CUET UG 2022 Admit Card: Steps To Download

Visit the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Click on the link that reads, "CUET UG 2022 Admit Card", on the homepage.

Enter your log-in details like- application number and date of birth.

CUET UG admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

CUET UG 2022 Admit Card: Direct Link

The CUET UG 2022 online computer-based test (CBT) will be conducted in 13 languages- English, Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Odiya, Bengali, Assamese and Urdu. Further, the CUET UG students also opted from 19 foreign languages such as French, German, Japanese, Russian, Bodo, Santhali and others.