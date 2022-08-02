Image credit: shutterstock.com CUET UG 2022 will be held from August 4 to 20

CUET UG 2022 Admit Card: The Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG 2022) phase two exam admit card will be released today, August 2. According to NTA, the CUET UG 2022 hall ticket will be released at 10 am, the candidates can download hall ticket on the website- cuet.samarth.ac.in. Over 6.8 lakh candidates will appear for the phase two exams that will be held from August 4 to 20. The Science stream candidates- Physics, Chemistry, Biology have been allotted for phase two exam.

Suggested: Want to score high in CUET 2022 exam ? Try this exclusive guide along with pattern & sample papers. Free Download!

Recommended: CUCET/CUET 2022 Syllabus, Here | | CUET Sample Paper, Free Download

Don't Miss: Preparing for CUET? Here are best tips by Experts. Click Here

Students Liked: CUET 2022 - University Wise Programmes, Eligibility and Sample Paper, Here! Admissions at UPES. #65 in NIRF, 50 LPA Highest CTC, Grade ‘A’ by NAAC, QS 5 Star rating for Employability. Apply Now

CUET UG 2022 admit card will be available to download on the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in, they can download hall ticket using application number and date of birth. CUET admit card will appear on the screen, download and take a printout for further reference.

CUET UG 2022 Admit Card: Details Mentioned

Candidate's name, exam date and time, admission category, venue address, seat number, date of birth of candidates, exam day instructions

CUET UG 2022 Admit Card: Errors To Check

Candidates should cross check their name on the admit card The exam date, time, centre, photograph must be visible on the admit card The details on CUET admit card must match with application form.

CUET UG 2022 Admit Card: How To Correct Errors

The candidates are advised to contact on 011-40759000 or send an email at cuetug@nta.ac.in to get details on hall ticket corrected.

Why CUET UG 2022 Admit Card Is Must To Carry At Exam Centre?

The candidates should carry the CUET admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to sit in the exam

The admit card will also act as a COVID-19 pass, and will have instructions need to be followed

Apart from CUET UG 2022 admit card, the other documents required to be carried at the exam centre are- passport, driving license, pan card, aadhar card, voter id card.

Meanwhile, in the CUET UG 2022 phase one exam concluded on July 20, the attendance was recorded at 76.48 per cent. The exam is being conducted for admissions in 43 central universities, 13 state universities, 12 deemed universities and 18 private universities.