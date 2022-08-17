CUET UG 2022 Admit Card For Phase 5 Exam Today; Tests From August 21

CUET UG 2022 phase 5 admit card today

The Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) admit card for phase 5 exams will be issued today, August 17. CUET 2022 UG phase 5 admit card will be made available for download at the cuet.samarth.ac.in webiste. CUET UG 2022 phase 5 exams have been scheduled to be held between August 21 and August 23. The CUET UG 2022 phase 5 exams will be held for 2.01 lakh candidates, a National Testing Agency (NTA) statement said. To access the phase 5 CUET UG admit cards 2022, candidates will be required to use their application numbers and dates of birth.

As soon as the CUET UG 2022 admit cards are issued, applicants should check whether their names, photographs and other personal details including CUET 2022 application form number are correct. If any discrepancies are found, the applicants must contact NTA and get the errors in the CUET UG 2022 admit card rectified.

NTA has already released the CUET 2022 UG phase 5 exam dates with cities of exams on August 13.

Phase 5 exam-takers were earlier allotted phase 3 of CUET exams. “Some of the candidates who were originally scheduled to take the Examination in Phase 3 on 7, 8 and 10 August 2022, were informed through their Admit Cards that they will be taking the Examination (in Phase 5) on 21, 22, and 23 August 2022,” NTA said.

The CUET 2022 UG exams for phase 4 started today, August 17 and will continue till August 20. NTA has also created a grievance redressal e-mail. The grievances of candidates including subject combination, medium, question paper can be sent to cuetgrievance@nta.ac.in. Candidates must mention their application number while sending their grievance.