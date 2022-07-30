CUET UG 2022 Admit Card For Phase 2 Exams For Around 6.8 Lakh Candidates Tomorrow

CUET UG admit card tomorrow for phase 2 exams

The Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) admit card for phase 2 exams will be issued tomorrow, July 31. CUET 2022 UG phase 2 admit card will be made available for download for around 6.8 lakh candidates. CUET UG 2022 phase 2 exams have been scheduled to be held between August 4 and August 20. The cuet.samarth.ac.in website will host the CUET UG phase 2 admit card tomorrow. To download the CUET UG admit cards 2022, candidates will be required to use their application numbers and dates of birth.

The CUET UG 2022 which started the entrance test in July is being held for approximately 14.9 lakh candidates. These candidates have applied for 54,555 unique combination of subjects across 90 universities, a National Testing Agency (NTA) statement said earlier.

As soon as the CUET UG 2022 admit cards are issued, applicants should check whether their names, photographs and other personal details including CUET 2022 application form number are correct. If any discrepancies are found, the applicants must contact NTA and get the errors in the CUET UG 2022 admit card rectified.

Candidates who have opted for Physics, Chemistry or Biology, NTA said, have been allotted CUET Phase 2, keeping in view the NEET UG 2022 which was scheduled for July 17.

CUET 2022 exam phase 1 which concluded on July 20 saw around 76.48 per cent attendance.