CUET UG 2022 Admit Card Out; Direct Link, Steps To Download

CUET 2022 Admit Card: The CUET UG hall ticket 2022 download link has been activated on the official website-- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jul 13, 2022 8:27 am IST

NTA issues CUET UG 2022 admit card
Image credit: Shutterstock

CUET 2022 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022. The phase 1 CUET admit card 2022 download link has been activated on the official website-- cuet.samarth.ac.in. To download the admit card of CUET UG phase 1 test, the aspirants will need to sign in and enter their application number and date of birth.

The NTA CUET hall ticket 2022 contains details such as candidate’s name, roll number, entrance exam date, timing, exam centre details, photo of the candidate with signature, and instructions. The CUET 2022 will be conducted as a computer-based test (CBT) mode from July 15 to August 20.

The CUET 2022 entrance test will be held in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. In addition to these, there are 19 other languages including French, German, Japanese, Russian, Bodo and Santhali which can be opted if the candidate desires to get enrolled in an UG degree in languages.

Steps To Download CUET 2022 Admit Card:

  • Visit the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the 'Sign In; option
  • Go to the 'CUET UG 2022 admit card' link
  • Enter your application number, date of birth and click on submit.
  • The CUET UG 2022 admit card will appear on the screen.
  • Download it and take a printout for future reference.

CUET UG 2022 Admit Card: Direct Link

After downloading the hall ticket of CUET UG 2022, the candidates should carefully read the instructions mentioned on it.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the admit card for CUET UG– 2022, they can contact on 011-40759000 or send an email at cuetug@nta.ac.in.

The CUET UG exam will be conducted for admissions in 43 central universities, 13 state universities, 12 deemed universities and 18 private universities. The NTA CUET exam will be held in 554 cities across India and 13 cities outside India from July 15.

Common University Entrance Test
