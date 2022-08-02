CUET UG 2022 Admit Card: NTA Provides Options For Candidates To Choose Exam Date, City; Details Here

Image credit: Careers360 CUET UG 2022 will be held on August 4, 5 and 6

CUET UG 2022 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency will release the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG 2022) admit card today, August 2. According to NTA notice, the CUET UG 2022 admit card will be released at 10 am, candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The NTA has given options to candidates to choose their exam city, date, as the exam conducting agency may have allotted a different city due to insufficient number of registered candidates in a city or insufficient number of secure nodes. According to NTA, "such candidates have been given a choice to either avail the examination facility at the different City allotted now or exercise the option to appear in the earlier City at a later date i.e., after 10 August 2022." The candidates are requested to exercise this option before downloading their admit cards and the CUET exams will be scheduled after August 10.

The CUET UG 2022 exam dates for candidates affected by flood and having other entrance and competitive examinations during this period have been shifted to August 12, 13 and 14 from August 4, 5 and 6, 2022. "Some of the candidates who were earlier scheduled to appear on 4, 5, and 6 August 2022 are shifted to 12, 13, and 14 August 2022 due to various entrance examinations like MHTCET. BITSAT, NATA, etc," NTA notification mentioned.

NTA will issue admit cards later for candidates having exams after August 6. The CUET UG 2022 admit card will be available on the website- cuet.samarth.ac.in. To download admit cards, candidates need to use an application number and date of birth. CUET admit card will appear on the screen, download and take a printout for further reference.

CUET UG 2022 will be held on August 4, 5 and 6 at different examination centres located in approximately 300 cities and 9 cities abroad. As many as 6.8 lakh (6,80,000) candidates registered for the phase two exams for Science subjects- Physics, Chemistry, Biology.