CUET UG 2022 Admit Card Today; Check Time, Credentials Required To Download

CUET UG 2022 admit card today at cuet.samarth.ac.in

The Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) admit card will be issued today, July 12. CUET 2022 UG phase 1 admit card will be made available for download from 6 pm on July 12. CUET UG 2022 has been scheduled to be held from July 15 to August 20. The cuet.samarth.ac.in website will host the CUET phase 1 admit card today. To access the phase 1 CUET UG admit cards 2022, candidates will be required to use their application numbers and dates of birth.

Suggested: Want to score high in CUET 2022 exam ? Try this exclusive guide along with pattern & sample papers. Free Download!

Recommended: CUCET/CUET 2022 Syllabus, Here | | CUET Sample Paper, Free Download

Don't Miss: Preparing for CUET? Here are best tips by Experts. Click Here

Students Liked: CUET 2022 - University Wise Programmes, Eligibility and Sample Paper, Here!

The CUET UG 2022 will be held for approximately 14.9 lakh candidates, with approximately 8.10 lakh candidates in the first slot and approximately 6.8 lakh candidates in the second. These candidates have applied for 54,555 unique combination of subjects across 90 universities, a National Testing Agency (NTA) statement said.

As soon as the CUET UG 2022 admit cards are issued, applicants should check whether their names, photographs and other personal details including CUET 2022 application form number are correct. If any discrepancies are found, the applicants must contact NTA and get the errors in the CUET UG 2022 admit card rectified.

NTA has released the CUET 2022 UG advance intimation slips on Monday, July 11. The advance intimation slips have mention of date and city of exam.

The NTA statement said: “Advance Intimation Slip for Examination City to all candidates with the date of Examination and City of Examination is being issued on cuet.samarth.ac.in. The candidates are required to check/download the same using their Application Number and Date of Birth from the website cuet.samarth.ac.in.”

“The City Intimation Slip for each candidate has information relating to the subjects, language and medium offered in Slot 1 and Slot 2 as well the date and city allotted,” it added.

Candidates who have opted for Physics, Chemistry or Biology, NTA said, have been taken to Phase 2, keeping in view the NEET UG 2022 scheduled for July 17.