CUET 2022 Result Live: NTA CUET UG Result Scorecard Today At Cuet.samarth.ac.in; Updates On College Admission

CUET 2022 UG result today around 10 pm

The result of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) will be declared today, September 15. The NTA conducted CUET UG 2022 in six phases between July 15 and August 30 in 489 centres in 259 cities in India and nine cities outside. Around 14.9 lakh candidates appeared for CUET 2022 UG exam in its debut edition this year. As soon as the CUET UG result is declared, aspirants can check it on the official website -- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Extending best wishes to the aspirants seeking admission to central universities, the UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar in a social media post confirmed the CUET UG 2022 result release date and time. He said: "Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) results will be announced by National Testing Agency (NTA) by around 10 pm tonight. Best wishes to the students."

Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) results will be announced by National Testing Agency (NTA) by around 10.00 pm tonight. Best wishes to the students. — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) September 15, 2022

In addition to the CUET UG 2022 result, NTA will also release the CUET UG 2022 final answer key and individual scorecards of the candidates. NTA does not have any role in the preparation of Merit List, a statement on the CUET official notification said.

How to Download CUET Result 2022 Scorecard