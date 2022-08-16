Image credit: Shutterstock CUET Phase 4 Exam Starts Tomorrow For Over 3 Lakh Candidates

CUET UG Phase 4 Exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Common Universities Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 phase four exam from tomorrow, August 17. Around 3.72 lakhs candidates will appear in the CUET UG 2022 phase four exam. The CUET 2022 phase four examination is scheduled to be held on August 17, 18 and 20.

Suggested: Want to score high in CUET 2022 exam ? Try this exclusive guide along with pattern & sample papers. Free Download!

Recommended: CUCET/CUET 2022 Syllabus, Here | | CUET Sample Paper, Free Download

Don't Miss: Preparing for CUET? Here are best tips by Experts. Click Here

Students Liked: CUET 2022 - University Wise Programmes, Eligibility and Sample Paper, Here! Admissions at UPES. #65 in NIRF, 50 LPA Highest CTC, Grade ‘A’ by NAAC, QS 5 Star rating for Employability. Apply Now

Over four lakh candidates will appear in the CUET UG 2022 phase five and phase six examinations. The CUET UG phase five exam is scheduled to be held from August 21 to 23 and the phase six exam from August 24 to 30.

There were around 6.31 lakh candidates in the CUET UG phases one, two and three exams. The CUET phase six examination which will be held from August 24 to 30 will also be open to applicants who did not appear for the CUET phase two examination.

The CUET UG 2022 admit card for the phase four exam has already been released and the candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in.The NTA will release the CUET phase five admit card on August 17 and the CUET phase six admit card on August 20. The candidates will need their roll number, and date of birth to download the admit card.

Based on the CUET UG result 2022 around 90 universities- 44 central universities, 12 state universities, and others will accept students for admission to the undergraduate degree courses.