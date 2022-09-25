CUET PG Result 2022: UGC Asks Universities To Make Necessary Preparations For Admissions

  • Home
CUET PG Result 2022: UGC in its letter requested universities to create website and web portals so that PG admission process may be timely started based on CUET score

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Sep 25, 2022 8:20 pm IST

Image credit: shutterstock.com

CUET PG Result 2022: The University Grants Commission, UGC has asked universities to make necessary preparations for the admission process following the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 result which will be announced on September 26. UGC in its letter requested universities to create website and web portals so that PG admission process may be timely started based on CUET score. CUET PG 2022 Result LIVE UPDATES

The National Testing Agency will announce the CUET PG 2022 result tomorrow by 4 PM. The candidates can download the CUET PG 2022 score card using application number, date of birth on the website- cuet.nta.nic.in.

The CUET PG 2022 qualified candidates can take admission in 40 central universities and other state universities for the academic session 2022-2023. The central universities where candidates can take admissions are- Jawaharlal Nehru University, University of Hyderabad, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Maulana Azad National Urdu University, English and Foreign Languages University, others.

Around 4 lakh students participated in CUET PG 2022 which was conducted on September 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11 and 12, 2022. CUET PG 2022 score card consists of separate scores for section 1 General papers (25 questions) and section 2 Domain Knowledge (75 questions).

