CUET PG Result 2022 Soon; Universities To Prepare Own Merit List

CUET PG merit list to be prepared by participating universities

CUET PG 2022 Results: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 result today, September 26. The candidates who qualify the CUET PG examination will get admission in 66 central and participating universities. The NTA will share the CUET PG 2022 results of candidates with the participating universities where the candidates had applied. Soon after the announcement of CUET result, the universities will invite applications from aspirants in order to prepare the CUET merit list for admission. The CUET PG merit list will be based on the NTA score of the candidates. CUET PG 2022 Live Updates

The participating universities will release the CUET 2022 merit list on their official websites. Each university will publish a separate CUET merit list for providing admission to postgraduate programmes. The candidates can check the CUET PG merit list on the respective university's website in which they have applied for admission. Aspirants are suggested to stay in touch with the respective universities and institutions for further details.

The CUET score card issued by the NTA will include separate scores for section 1- General papers and section 2- Domain knowledge for each course. The university will draw the merit list based on the total score or only on the score achieved in section 2, the Domain knowledge section. Earlier on September 25, the University Grants Commission (UGC) asked universities to make necessary preparations for the postgraduate admission process following the declaration of CUET PG result 2022.

The UGC in its letter urged participating universities to create websites and web portals so that admission process in PG programmes can begin in a timely manner through CUET score. The CUET PG results will be declared for around 3.57 lacs candidates. Aspirants can apply for admission to postgraduate programmes at the participating universities using their application numbers and CUET scores.