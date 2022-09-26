NTA Cuet.nta.nic.in PG result 2022 today; live updates here

CUET PG Result 2022: The result of the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) will be declared today, September 26. The NTA conducted CUET PG 2022 between September 1 and September 12 in 500 cities in India and 13 cities outside for around 3.57 lakh candidates. As soon as the CUET PG result is declared, aspirants can check it on the official website -- cuet.nta.nic.in. As many as 66 central and participating universities will admit students through CUET PG 2022 for the academic session 2022-2023.

The higher education regulatory body University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked universities to make necessary preparations for the postgraduate admission process following the declaration of CUET PG 2022 result. UGC in a letter addressing the universities has requested to create websites and web portals so that the PG admission process for the 2022-23 academic session.

How To Download CUET PG Result 2022 Scorecard