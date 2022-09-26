CUET 2022 Result Live: NTA CUET PG Scorecard Today At Cuet.nta.nic.in; College Predictor, Admission Process
CUET 2022 Result PG: As soon as the CUET PG result is declared, aspirants can check it on the official website -- cuet.nta.nic.in. As many as 66 central and participating universities will admit students through CUET PG 2022 for the academic session 2022-2023.
CUET PG Result 2022: The result of the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) will be declared today, September 26. The NTA conducted CUET PG 2022 between September 1 and September 12 in 500 cities in India and 13 cities outside for around 3.57 lakh candidates. As soon as the CUET PG result is declared, aspirants can check it on the official website -- cuet.nta.nic.in. As many as 66 central and participating universities will admit students through CUET PG 2022 for the academic session 2022-2023.
The higher education regulatory body University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked universities to make necessary preparations for the postgraduate admission process following the declaration of CUET PG 2022 result. UGC in a letter addressing the universities has requested to create websites and web portals so that the PG admission process for the 2022-23 academic session.
How To Download CUET PG Result 2022 Scorecard
- Visit CUET official website -- cuet.nta.nic.in
- On the Home Page, click on the designated CUET PG 2022 result link
- On the next window enter credentials including NTA CUET application number and date of birth
- Click and access the CUET PG 2022 result
Live updates
CUET 2022 Result PG: As soon as the CUET PG result is declared, aspirants can check it on the official website -- cuet.nta.nic.in. Follow this blog for latest updates on college admission, courses and other key points.
CUET PG Score Card 2022 Timing
The CUET PG scorecard 2022 timing is by 4 pm today, September 26.
What Is CUET PG Official Website?
The CUET PG official website is cuet.nta.nic.in.
CUET PG Result Date 2022
Confirming the CUET PG result date 2022, UGC Chairman in a tweet said: "National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare CUET-PG results on 26 September (Monday) by 4 pm, required for Post-graduate admissions in the participating universities."
National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare CUET-PG results on 26 September (Monday) by 4 pm, required for Post-graduate admissions in the participating universities. Best wishes to all the students.— Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) September 25, 2022
CUET NTA Nic In 2022 PG Result
The Cuet nta nic in 2022 PG result will be declared for around 3.57 lakh candidates who took the tests between September 1 and 12.
NTA CUET PG Official Website 2022
The CUET PG official website -- cuet.nta.nic.in, will host the CUET PG scorecard 2022.
CUET PG Result: How To Download Scorecard
- Visit CUET official website -- cuet.nta.nic.in
- On the Home Page, click on the designated CUET PG 2022 result link
- On the next window enter credentials including NTA CUET PG 2022 application number and date of birth
- Click and access the CUET PG 2022 result scorecard
CUET PG 2022 Result: UGC Asks Universities To Prepare For PG Admission
The higher education regulatory body University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked universities to make necessary preparations for the postgraduate admission process following the declaration of CUET PG 2022 result.
UGC Letter regarding: Admission to PG Programmes on the basis of Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-2022. pic.twitter.com/fmHTUYDMDy— UGC INDIA (@ugc_india) September 25, 2022
CUET PG 2022 Result Date Today
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the result for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 on September 26.