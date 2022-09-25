CUET PG Result 2022: List Of Central Universities To Pursue Admissions

Image credit: shutterstock.com CUET PG result 2022 will be announced on September 26

CUET PG Result 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) result on Monday, September 26. The candidates who got qualified in CUET PG 2022 will pursue admissions in 40 central universities, state universities across the country. CUET PG 2022 Result LIVE UPDATES

The central universities where candidates can take admissions for post graduate (PG) courses are- Tezpur University, Nagaland University, Central University of Odisha, Pondicherry University, Indian Maritime University, English and Foreign Languages University, Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Tripura University, Mahatma Gandhi Central University, University of Hyderabad, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University, University of Allahabad, Rajiv Gandhi University, Nalanda University, Dr Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University, Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University, Rajiv Gandhi National Aviation University, Banaras Hindu University.

Meanwhile, the UGC has asked universities to make necessary preparations for the CUET PG 2022 admission process. "Requested to make necessary preparations for admissions, including website and web portals, so that the PG admission process may be timely started, based on the CUET score,” read the UGC letter.

The CUET PG result 2022 will be announced on September 26, the candidates can check and download the CUET PG score card from the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in. NTA earlier conducted the CUET PG 2022 exam on September 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11 and 12, 2022.