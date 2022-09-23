CUET PG Result 2022: FAQs On NTA Scorecard, Final Merit List

CUET PG 2022 result soon, answers to frequently asked questions here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to announce an update on the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) result. NTA will likely issue the CUET PG final answer key along with the result. The CUET PG 2022 result and final answer key will be made available on the cuet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in website.

CUET PG 2022 was held for multiple choice questions (MCQs). Evaluation of the MCQs of all the test papers will be carried out using final answer keys and the raw (actual) marks obtained by a candidate will be considered further for computation of the CUET PG result 2022. However, for multi-shift papers, raw or actual marks obtained by the candidates in different shifts or sessions will be converted to NTA Score.

CUET PG 2022: Answers To Frequently Asked Questions

Question: What is the validity of CUET PG 2022 score?

Answer: The NTA score of CUET PG 2022 will be valid for admission to the academic year 2022-23 only.

Question: Who will determine the final merit list for admission to PG programmes?

Answer: NTA will generate the CUET PG 2022 scorecard only. After the declaration of CUET PG result, the admission exercise including counselling will be handled by the participating universities only.

Question: What colleges come under CUET?

Answer: There are over 40 central universities and other state universities participating in CUET PG 2022 for the academic session 2022-2023.

Question: Can applicants recheck CUET PG result?

Answer: The result for CUET PG 2022 will be processed on the basis of the final answer keys. No grievance with regard to answer keys after the declaration of CUET PG result 2022 will be entertained.

Question: When CUET PG Result will be declared?

Answer: The NTA is yet to announce the CUET PG result release date and time.

Question: Is CUET for PG courses?

Answer: Yes. CUET PG is for admission to postgraduate courses.

Question: What will the CUET PG scorecard contain?

Answer: The CUET PG score card will contain separate scores for Section 1 General papers (25 questions) and Section 2 Domain Knowledge (75 questions) for each course wherever applicable).