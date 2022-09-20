Search
CUET PG Result 2022 To Be Out Soon: Check Top Colleges Accepting CUET PG Scores

There are 42 central universities participating in CUET PG 2022 for the academic session 2022-2023.

Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Sep 20, 2022 2:28 pm IST
Image credit: Shutterstock

CUET PG Result 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release Central Universities Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) result 2022 any time soon. Candidates can check their CUET PG 2022 results through the official website of NTA CUET – cuet.nta.nic.in. There are 42 central universities participating in CUET PG 2022 for the academic session 2022-2023. The top colleges accepting CUET PG 2022 scores are mentioned in detail below.

Along with the CUET PG 2022 results, the NTA will also release the CUET 2022 final answer key. Candidates must enter their roll number and date of birth on the CUET PG login page to check their results. The CUET PG 2022 result will be published as a scorecard. The scorecard will include the candidate's qualifying status, rank, sectional, and total marks. The CUET PG 2022 exam was conducted on September 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11 and 12, 2022.

CUET PG 2022: Top Colleges Accepting CUET PG Scores

  1. Mahatma Gandhi Central University
  2. University of Hyderabad
  3. Jawaharlal Nehru University
  4. Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University
  5. University of Allahabad
  6. Rajiv Gandhi University
  7. Nalanda University
  8. Dr Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University
  9. Tezpur University
  10. Nagaland University
  11. Central University of Odisha
  12. Pondicherry University
  13. Indian Maritime University
  14. English and Foreign Languages University
  15. Maulana Azad National Urdu University
  16. Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University
  17. Tripura University
  18. Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University
  19. Rajiv Gandhi National Aviation University
  20. Banaras Hindu University

