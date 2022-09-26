CUET PG Result 2022 At 4 PM: How To Download Scorecard At Cuet.nta.nic.in

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download CUET PG 2022 scorecard at cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET PG Result 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 scorecard at 4 PM today, September 26. The CUET PG 2022 scorecard will be available to download at cuet.nta.nic.in using application number, password. CUET PG Result 2022 LIVE

Once the CUET PG 2022 result released at 4 PM today, candidates need to click CUET PG 2022 result link at cuet.nta.nic.in. Enter the log-in credentials- registration number/ roll number/ date of birth. CUET PG 2022 result will appear on the screen, download scorecard and take a print out for further reference. READ MORE | List Of Central Universities To Pursue Admissions

CUET PG Result 2022 At Cuet.nta.nic.in: Steps To Download Scorecard

Visit the official website of CUET– cuet.nta.nic.in Click on the CUET result 2022 link on the homepage Enter your roll number and date of birth and click on submit The CUET PG 2022 result will get displayed on the screen Download and take the printout of the CUET scorecard for further reference.

Apart from the CUET PG 2022 result, the cut-off and merit list will also be released. The merit list will be prepared by participating universities. Universities will decide about their individual counselling on the basis of the score card of CUET PG 2022.