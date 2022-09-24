CUET PG 2022 Final Answer Key Out At Cuet.nta.nic.in

Cuet.nta.nic.in CUET PG answer key out

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) final answer key. The CUET PG final answer keys 2022 have been issued for all the shifts of the entrance test held between September 1 and September 12. The cuet.nta.nic.in is hosting the CUET final answer key 2022. Earlier on September 16, the testing agency issued the provisional CUET PG answer key and the recorded responses of the candidates.

The CUET PG 2022 scores can be calculated with the help of CUET answer keys and candidates can predict and check the institutions that will accept their CUET 2022 scores for admission for admission to postgraduate programmes.

The CUET UG 2022 result due to be announced will be processed on the basis of the CUET final answer keys. Several questions have been dropped from the CUET PG 2022 question paper, the marks of which will be awarded to all candidates, the NTA said while issuing the CUET PG 2022 answer key.

CUET PG Final Answer Key 2022: Steps To Download

Go to the official website -- cuet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the CUET PG answer key download link. The CUET 2022 answer key will appear on the screen. Download and check the responses

CUET PG 2022 was conducted for multiple choice questions (MCQs). Evaluation of the MCQs of all the test papers will be carried out using final answer keys and the raw (actual) marks scored by a candidate will be considered further for computation of the CUET PG result 2022. However, for multi-shift papers, raw or actual marks obtained by the candidates in different shifts or sessions will be converted to NTA Score.