  • Home
  • Education
  • CUET PG 2022 Application Correction Window Opens; Follow These Important instructions

CUET PG 2022 Application Correction Window Opens; Follow These Important instructions

CUET PG 2022: The candidates can make changes in the application form online on the website- cuet.nta.nic.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jul 19, 2022 2:13 pm IST
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11 View More
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

CUET PG 2022 Application Process To End Today; Details Here
CUET PG 2022: Application Process To Conclude Tomorrow; Details Here
NTA Extends CUET PG Application Date
CUET PG 2022 Application Correction Process Reopens Today; Know How To Edit
CUET PG 2022 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Here's How To Fill Application Form
CUET PG 2022 Registration Deadline Extended; Details Here
CUET PG 2022 Application Correction Window Opens; Follow These Important instructions
CUET PG 2022 application correction window opens
Image credit: shutterstock.com

CUET PG 2022: The Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) application correction window has been reopened. The candidates can make changes in the application form online on the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in. The National Testing Agency (NTA) today, July 19 released important instructions to follow at the time of editing the application form.

CUET PG 2022 Application: Important Instructions To Follow

  1. Carefully check eligibility of the courses offered by the universities where theapplicant is desirous of taking admission
  2. It will be the sole responsibility of the applicant to check the course, eligibility and university offering the course.
  3. University of Hyderabad has withdrawn the course M.Sc. Ocean and Atmospheric Science (PGQP34) as informed vide Corrigendum II dated 3 June, 2022. Students who had already applied prior to the withdrawal are requested to make modifications
  4. JNU has withdrawn the course Development and Labour Studies from (PGQP20) and placed it under a new paper code (PGQP79) as mentioned in Corrigendum III dated June 9.


Click here for more Education News
Common University Entrance Test (PG)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CUET UG 2022 Live: Slot 1 Ends, Paper Analysis Soon; Key Points For Slot 2
Live | CUET UG 2022 Live: Slot 1 Ends, Paper Analysis Soon; Key Points For Slot 2
CBSE Result 2022: Update On 10th, 12th Results Date And Time
CBSE Result 2022: Update On 10th, 12th Results Date And Time
Delhi University Directs Colleges To Continue Services Of Ad Hoc Teachers
Delhi University Directs Colleges To Continue Services Of Ad Hoc Teachers
Delhi University Teachers Association Apprises LG About Financial Crisis In 12 Delhi Govt-Funded Colleges
Delhi University Teachers Association Apprises LG About Financial Crisis In 12 Delhi Govt-Funded Colleges
TNEA 2022 Registration Ends Today, How To Apply
TNEA 2022 Registration Ends Today, How To Apply
.......................... Advertisement ..........................