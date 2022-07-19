CUET PG 2022 Application Correction Window Opens; Follow These Important instructions
The candidates can make changes in the application form online on the website- cuet.nta.nic.in
CUET PG 2022: The Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) application correction window has been reopened. The candidates can make changes in the application form online on the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in. The National Testing Agency (NTA) today, July 19 released important instructions to follow at the time of editing the application form.
CUET PG 2022 Application: Important Instructions To Follow
- Carefully check eligibility of the courses offered by the universities where theapplicant is desirous of taking admission
- It will be the sole responsibility of the applicant to check the course, eligibility and university offering the course.
- University of Hyderabad has withdrawn the course M.Sc. Ocean and Atmospheric Science (PGQP34) as informed vide Corrigendum II dated 3 June, 2022. Students who had already applied prior to the withdrawal are requested to make modifications
- JNU has withdrawn the course Development and Labour Studies from (PGQP20) and placed it under a new paper code (PGQP79) as mentioned in Corrigendum III dated June 9.
