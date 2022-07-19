CUET PG 2022 Application Correction Window Opens; Follow These Important instructions

Image credit: shutterstock.com CUET PG 2022 application correction window opens

CUET PG 2022: The Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) application correction window has been reopened. The candidates can make changes in the application form online on the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in. The National Testing Agency (NTA) today, July 19 released important instructions to follow at the time of editing the application form.

CUET PG 2022 Application: Important Instructions To Follow

Carefully check eligibility of the courses offered by the universities where theapplicant is desirous of taking admission It will be the sole responsibility of the applicant to check the course, eligibility and university offering the course. University of Hyderabad has withdrawn the course M.Sc. Ocean and Atmospheric Science (PGQP34) as informed vide Corrigendum II dated 3 June, 2022. Students who had already applied prior to the withdrawal are requested to make modifications JNU has withdrawn the course Development and Labour Studies from (PGQP20) and placed it under a new paper code (PGQP79) as mentioned in Corrigendum III dated June 9.



