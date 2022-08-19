CUET PG Admit Card 2022 Soon; Know Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme

CUET PG 2022 Question Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme

CUET PG Admit Card 2022: National Testing Agency, NTA will issue the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 admit card soon at the official website -- cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates about to appear for the exam can download their CUET PG hall ticket by using details like application number, date of birth and security pin. Along with the CUET admit card, the NTA will also release the exam city intimation slip. The CUET PG examination will be held across 500 cities in India and 13 cities abroad.

NTA has scheduled to conduct the CUET PG entrance exam between September 1 and September 11, 2022. The CUET PG 2022 examination will be held for 66 Central and participating Universities for the academic session 2022-2023. The examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for over 3.57 lakh candidates. The CUET PG question paper will consist of 100 multiple choice questions (MCQs) divided into two sections - Part A and Part B. The part A of the CUET question paper will have 25 MCQs while part B of the question paper will have 75 objective-type questions.

CUET PG 2022 Marking Scheme Explained

In CUET PG question paper, each question carries four (4) marks.

For each correct response, the candidate will get four (+4) marks while for each incorrect response, one (-1) mark will be deducted from the total score.

If any question is left unanswered or unattempted, no marks will be given.

Moreover, at the time of challenging the CUET PG answer key, in case there are multiple correct options or changes in answer key, only those candidates who have attempted it correctly as per the revised answer key will be awarded marks. However, in case a question is dropped due to some technical error, full marks shall be given to all the candidates irrespective of the fact whether they have attempted it or not.