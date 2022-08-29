  • Home
NTA Issues CUET PG 2022 Admit Card, How To Download

CUET PG 2022 admit card: The candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in

Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Aug 29, 2022 8:01 am IST
CUET PG 2022 admit card released
CUET PG 2022: The National Testing Agency has released the admit card for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022. CUET PG 2022 admit card once released, the candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in.

