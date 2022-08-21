CUET PG Admit Card 2022 Next Week? Details Here

CUET PG 2022 exam will commence from September 1. The admit card will be released by August 28, download at cuet.nta.nic.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Aug 21, 2022 5:04 pm IST

CUET PG Admit Card 2022 Next Week? Details Here
CUET PG 2022 will commence from September 1
Image credit: shutterstock.com

CUET PG Admit Card 2022: The National Testing Agency is likely to release the admit card for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 next week. As per the schedule, the admit card is being released four to five days before the exam, so candidates can expect their hall ticket by August 28. CUET PG 2022 admit card once released, the candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in.

CUET PG 2022 exam will commence from September 1, the postgraduate admission test is scheduled to be held on September 2, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7,9, 10, 11 2022. CUET PG exam will be held across 500 cities in India and 13 cities abroad. To download the CUET PG 2022 admit card, candidates need to use application number, date of birth and security pin. CUET PG 2022 hall ticket will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference.

CUET PG paper will consist of 100 multiple choice questions (MCQs) divided into two sections - Part A and Part B. The part A of the CUET question paper will have 25 MCQs while part B of the question paper will have 75 objective-type questions.

For details on CUET PG 2022 exam, please visit the website- cuet.nta.nic.in.

Common University Entrance Test Common University Entrance Test (PG)
