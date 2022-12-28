CUET PG 2023 From June 1 To 10; Application Process Starts Mid-March

Image credit: Shutterstock CUET PG 2023 dates out

National Testing Agency (NTA) will hold the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) from June 1 to June 10, 2023. The application process, UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said, will start in mid-March.

The UGC Chairman in a social media post said: “National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct CUET-PG from 1st to 10th June 2023. The application process is to start in mid-March 2023. Great opportunity for students to try for admission to multiple universities in post-graduate programmes using the CUET-PG score.”

The CUET exam will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The examination will be held in 13 languages which include Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Also Read || NTA Exam Calendar 2023: NEET UG On May 7, CUET In May-June

The NTA conducted the CUET PG 2022 exam on September 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11 and 12. The exam was held in English and Hindi (Bilingual) language except for Language and Sahitya papers. The question paper had 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in two parts- Part A and Part B. The Part A of the question paper had 25 MCQs while Part B had 75 questions. The questions were from General Knowledge and Awareness, Mathematical and Quantitative ability, Analytical Skills and Logical Reasoning and domain-specific subjects. The CUET PG 2022 result was declared on September 26, 2022.