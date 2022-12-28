  • Home
  • Education
  • CUET PG 2023 From June 1 To 10; Application Process Starts Mid-March

CUET PG 2023 From June 1 To 10; Application Process Starts Mid-March

The CUET PG 2023 exam will be conducted from June 1 to June 10, 2023.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Dec 28, 2022 8:34 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NTA Likely To Announce CUET PG 2023 Dates This Week
CUET PG 2023 Dates Next Week; Exam Expected In June: NTA Chairman
CUET PG 2022 Application Form Correction Window Closes Today
CUET PG 2022: NTA Reopens Application Correction Window, Steps To Edit Application Form
Postgraduate Admissions 2022: List of Universities Accepting CUET PG Score; Official Websites
CUET 2022 Result (OUT) Live: NTA CUET PG Scorecard At Cuet.nta.nic.in; Cut-Off, College Predictor, Admission
CUET PG 2023 From June 1 To 10; Application Process Starts Mid-March
CUET PG 2023 dates out
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

National Testing Agency (NTA) will hold the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) from June 1 to June 10, 2023. The application process, UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said, will start in mid-March.

Latest: CUET PG Cut off 2022: Universities, Colleges & Category Wise. Click here

Don't Miss: List of Colleges/Universities Accepting CUET Exam Score. Check Now

The UGC Chairman in a social media post said: “National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct CUET-PG from 1st to 10th June 2023. The application process is to start in mid-March 2023. Great opportunity for students to try for admission to multiple universities in post-graduate programmes using the CUET-PG score.”

Also Read || CUET UG, PG 2023 Notification Soon; Key Points On Exam Pattern

The CUET exam will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The examination will be held in 13 languages which include Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Also Read || NTA Exam Calendar 2023: NEET UG On May 7, CUET In May-June

The NTA conducted the CUET PG 2022 exam on September 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11 and 12. The exam was held in English and Hindi (Bilingual) language except for Language and Sahitya papers. The question paper had 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in two parts- Part A and Part B. The Part A of the question paper had 25 MCQs while Part B had 75 questions. The questions were from General Knowledge and Awareness, Mathematical and Quantitative ability, Analytical Skills and Logical Reasoning and domain-specific subjects. The CUET PG 2022 result was declared on September 26, 2022.

Click here for more Education News
Common University Entrance Test (PG)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT Patna Placement 2022: Students Receive Highest Domestic Offer Of Rs 82.05 Lakhs In Phase 1
IIT Patna Placement 2022: Students Receive Highest Domestic Offer Of Rs 82.05 Lakhs In Phase 1
CLAT 2023: Last Date To Raise Objections Against Final Answer Key Tomorrow
CLAT 2023: Last Date To Raise Objections Against Final Answer Key Tomorrow
DU UG Admission 2022: Special Spot Round 2 Dates Out; Vacant Seats List Today
DU UG Admission 2022: Special Spot Round 2 Dates Out; Vacant Seats List Today
GATE 2023: Admit Card On January 3; Know How To Download
GATE 2023: Admit Card On January 3; Know How To Download
IGNOU January 2023 Session Registration Begins; Details Here
IGNOU January 2023 Session Registration Begins; Details Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................