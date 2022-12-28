CUET PG 2023 From June 1 To 10; Application Process Starts Mid-March

Image credit: Shutterstock CUET PG 2023 dates out

National Testing Agency (NTA) will hold the Common Universities Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) from June 1 to June 10, 2023. The application process, UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said, will start in mid-March.

The UGC Chairman in a social media post said: “National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct CUET-PG from 1st to 10th June 2023. The application process is to start in mid-March 2023. Great opportunity for students to try for admission to multiple universities in post-graduate programmes using the CUET-PG score.”

