  • Home
  • Education
  • CUET PG 2023 From June 1 To 10; Application Process Starts Mid-March

CUET PG 2023 From June 1 To 10; Application Process Starts Mid-March

The Common Universities Entrance Test Postgraduate exam will be conducted from June 1 to June 10, 2023.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Dec 28, 2022 8:34 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NTA Likely To Announce CUET PG 2023 Dates This Week
CUET PG 2023 Dates Next Week; Exam Expected In June: NTA Chairman
CUET PG 2022 Application Form Correction Window Closes Today
CUET PG 2022: NTA Reopens Application Correction Window, Steps To Edit Application Form
Postgraduate Admissions 2022: List of Universities Accepting CUET PG Score; Official Websites
CUET 2022 Result (OUT) Live: NTA CUET PG Scorecard At Cuet.nta.nic.in; Cut-Off, College Predictor, Admission
CUET PG 2023 From June 1 To 10; Application Process Starts Mid-March
CUET PG 2023 dates out
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

National Testing Agency (NTA) will hold the Common Universities Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) from June 1 to June 10, 2023. The application process, UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said, will start in mid-March.

Latest: CUET PG Cut off 2022: Universities, Colleges & Category Wise. Click here

Don't Miss: List of Colleges/Universities Accepting CUET Exam Score. Check Now

The UGC Chairman in a social media post said: “National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct CUET-PG from 1st to 10th June 2023. The application process is to start in mid-March 2023. Great opportunity for students to try for admission to multiple universities in post-graduate programmes using the CUET-PG score.”


Click here for more Education News
Common University Entrance Test (PG)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT Patna Placement 2022: Students Receive Highest Domestic Offer Of Rs 82.05 Lakhs In Phase 1
IIT Patna Placement 2022: Students Receive Highest Domestic Offer Of Rs 82.05 Lakhs In Phase 1
CLAT 2023: Last Date To Raise Objections Against Final Answer Key Tomorrow
CLAT 2023: Last Date To Raise Objections Against Final Answer Key Tomorrow
DU UG Admission 2022: Special Spot Round 2 Dates Out; Vacant Seats List Today
DU UG Admission 2022: Special Spot Round 2 Dates Out; Vacant Seats List Today
GATE 2023: Admit Card On January 3; Know How To Download
GATE 2023: Admit Card On January 3; Know How To Download
IGNOU January 2023 Session Registration Begins; Details Here
IGNOU January 2023 Session Registration Begins; Details Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................