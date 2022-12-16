  • Home
  • Education
  • CUET PG 2023 Dates Next Week; Exam Expected In June: NTA Chairman

CUET PG 2023 Dates Next Week; Exam Expected In June: NTA Chairman

CUET PG 2023 will be held in the first-second week of June 2023 and CUET PG results will be declared in the first week of July 2023.

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Dec 16, 2022 4:04 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

CUET PG 2022 Application Form Correction Window Closes Today
CUET PG 2022: NTA Reopens Application Correction Window, Steps To Edit Application Form
Postgraduate Admissions 2022: List of Universities Accepting CUET PG Score; Official Websites
CUET 2022 Result (OUT) Live: NTA CUET PG Scorecard At Cuet.nta.nic.in; Cut-Off, College Predictor, Admission
CUET PG 2022 Result Declared; 6 Students Score 100 Percentile
CUET PG 2022 Scorecard Is Available At Cuet.nta.nic.in, Steps To Download
CUET PG 2023 Dates Next Week; Exam Expected In June: NTA Chairman
CUET PG 2023 exam is likely to held in the first-second week of June 2023
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023 for postgraduate (PG) programmes in the first-second week of June 2023 and CUET PG result will be declared in the first week of July 2023. The NTA Chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar announced the tentative schedule for CUET PG 2023 examination through his official Twitter handle. The universities will likely to complete their admission process by the end of July 2023 and start the academic sessions for 2023-24 by August 1, 2023.

Latest: CUET PG Cut off 2022: Universities, Colleges & Category Wise. Click here

Don't Miss: List of Colleges/Universities Accepting CUET Exam Score. Check Now

The NTA will announce the CUET PG 2023 exam dates and application dates next week. "Next week, NTA will announce CUET-PG test dates and application dates. CUET-PG is expected to be held in the first/second week of June 2023," NTA Chairman tweeted.

The result for CUET PG 2023 is likely to be declared in the first week of July 2023. In the series of tweet, Mr Kumar has also stated that by following the schedule of CUET UG and CUET PG, universities will be able to complete their admission process in July 2023. "With the above schedule of CUET-UG and CUET-PG, Universities can complete their admission process by the end of July 2023 and begin the academic sessions by 01 August 2023," the tweet further reads.

The CUET 2023 examination will be held in 13 languages including- Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Moreover, NTA is working on preparing 1,000 test centres across the country, out of which, about 450-500 test centres will be used per day.

Click here for more Education News
Common University Entrance Test (PG)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
HP University: Pass Percentage Increases By 4.38 Points In Colleges After Another Evaluation
HP University: Pass Percentage Increases By 4.38 Points In Colleges After Another Evaluation
CUET UG To Be Held From May 21 To 31 Next Year; Admission Process To Conclude By July
CUET UG To Be Held From May 21 To 31 Next Year; Admission Process To Conclude By July
CUET 2023 Dates Out; Key Points On NTA Registration Date, UG Admission Process
CUET 2023 Dates Out; Key Points On NTA Registration Date, UG Admission Process
UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Mop-Up Round Reporting Begins Today; Documents Required
UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Mop-Up Round Reporting Begins Today; Documents Required
NID DAT 2023 Registration With Regular Fee Ends Today
NID DAT 2023 Registration With Regular Fee Ends Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................