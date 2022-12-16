CUET PG 2023 Dates Next Week; Exam Expected In June: NTA Chairman

CUET PG 2023 exam is likely to held in the first-second week of June 2023

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023 for postgraduate (PG) programmes in the first-second week of June 2023 and CUET PG result will be declared in the first week of July 2023. The NTA Chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar announced the tentative schedule for CUET PG 2023 examination through his official Twitter handle. The universities will likely to complete their admission process by the end of July 2023 and start the academic sessions for 2023-24 by August 1, 2023.

The NTA will announce the CUET PG 2023 exam dates and application dates next week. "Next week, NTA will announce CUET-PG test dates and application dates. CUET-PG is expected to be held in the first/second week of June 2023," NTA Chairman tweeted.

The result for CUET PG 2023 is likely to be declared in the first week of July 2023. In the series of tweet, Mr Kumar has also stated that by following the schedule of CUET UG and CUET PG, universities will be able to complete their admission process in July 2023. "With the above schedule of CUET-UG and CUET-PG, Universities can complete their admission process by the end of July 2023 and begin the academic sessions by 01 August 2023," the tweet further reads.

The CUET 2023 examination will be held in 13 languages including- Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Moreover, NTA is working on preparing 1,000 test centres across the country, out of which, about 450-500 test centres will be used per day.