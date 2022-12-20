NTA Likely To Announce CUET PG 2023 Dates This Week

CUET PG 2023 registration and exam dates to be released soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon announce the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023 registration and exam dates for postgraduate (PG) programmes. Once released, the candidates can fill out the CUET PG 2023 application form through the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in. Earlier on December 16, the UGC Chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar announced the CUET PG 2023 examination will be held in the first-second week of June 2023 and the result will be declared in the first week of July 2023.

NTA will conduct the CUET PG 2023 exam in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only. The CUET 2023 examination will be held in 13 languages including- Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Participating universities will complete their admission process by the end of July 2023 and begin the academic sessions for 2023-24 by August 1, 2023.

"Next week, NTA will announce CUET-PG test dates and application dates. CUET-PG is expected to be held in the first/second week of June 2023," UGC Chairman said in a tweet. The testing agency will share the details on the CUET postgraduate exam including the paper pattern, syllabus, eligibility and others on the official website.