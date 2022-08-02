  • Home
CUET PG 2022 To Be Held From September 1, Says UGC Chairman

CUET PG 2022 will be held on September 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Aug 2, 2022 9:53 am IST
CUET PG 2022 dates announced
Image credit: shutterstock.com

The Common University Entrance Test postgraduate (CUET PG 2022) will be held from September 1, the exams will be held on September 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11, 2022, as shared by UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar through his tweet. NTA will conduct the CUET PG 2022 exam for 66 Central and participating Universities for the academic session 2022-2023. "CUET (PG) will provide a single window opportunity to students to seek admission in participating Universities across the country. It will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode for 3.57 lacs candidates in approx. 500 Cities and 13 Cities outside India," UGC chairman tweeted.

NTA will announce soon the detail schedule for the CUET PG 2022 exam. "The dates of Advance City Intimation and Release of Admit Card will be announced later on. The detailed Schedule along with the Test Paper Code and Shift/Time will be announced by NTA," the chairman tweeted.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA websites- nta.ac.in, cuet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates regarding the examination. For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can write to cuet-pg@nta.ac.in.

Common University Entrance Test (PG)
