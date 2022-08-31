  • Home
CUET PG 2022 Starts Tomorrow; Admit Card Details, 5 Points On Guidelines From NTA Website

CUET 2022 PG Exam: The CUET PG 2022 is scheduled to be held in two slots, first from 10 am to 12 noon and the second between 3 pm and 5 pm. CUET PG 2022 will continue till September 12.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 31, 2022 4:08 pm IST
CUET PG exam starts tomorrow
New Delhi:

With around 3.57 lakh aspirants this year, CUET PG will be held from tomorrow, September 1 for admission to postgraduate programmes in central universities. The CUET 2022 PG exam guidelines include shift timings and lists of items the applicants can carry to the exam centres. The CUET PG 2022 is scheduled to be held in two slots, first from 10 am to 12 noon and the second between 3 pm and 5 pm. CUET PG 2022 will continue till September 12.

The CUET PG 2022 admit card download link is available on the cuet.nta.nic.in website. To access the CUET PG admit cards 2022, candidates must use their CUET PG application form 2022 numbers and dates of birth. In addition to the CUET PG admit cards, candidates will be required to carry along with them a valid ID proof.

5 points on guidelines from NTA official website for CUET PG 2022:

  1. Candidates are advised to report at the CUET PG examination center well in time or two hours before the start of the exam

  2. The candidate must download and print all pages that come with their admit card and carry to the exam centre. The document required for CUET exam hall are listed below:

  • All pages of the CUET 2022 admit card clearly printed on A4 size sheets

  • Valid photo ID proof

  • Copy of same photograph that was used in application form to paste on attendance sheet

  • PwD certificate where applicable

  • Documents related to scribes where applicable

  1. Other items allowed in CUET PG exam hall:

  • Water in transparent bottle

  • Mask

  • Personal hand sanitiser (50 ml)

  1. Valid ID Proof for CUET 2022: Only the following documents will be accepted as valid ID proof:

  • PAN card

  • Driving License

  • Voter ID

  • Passport

  • Aadhaar Card (With photograph)

  • E-Aadhaar

  • Ration Card

  • 12th Class Board Admit Card

  1. All calculations and writing work is to be done only on the rough sheet provided at the test centre in the exam hall and on completion of the test, candidates must hand over the rough sheets to the invigilator on duty in the exam hall

Common University Entrance Test (PG)
