CUET PG 2022 Scorecard Is Available At Cuet.nta.nic.in, Steps To Download

Candidates need to enter their application number and date of birth to access the CUET PG 2022 scorecard.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Sep 26, 2022 5:19 pm IST

Candidates can check and download the CUET PG 2022 scorecard through the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in.
Image credit: Shutterstock

CUET PG Result 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 result today, September 26, 2022. Candidates can check and download the CUET PG 2022 scorecard through the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates need to enter their application number and date of birth to access the CUET PG 2022 scorecard.

The CUET PG 2022 scorecard will contain separate marks for each section. The NTA has calculated the CUET PG 2022 marks using the equi-percentile method wherein normalised marks of each candidate have been calculated using the percentiles of each group of students in a given session across multiple days for the same subject.

CUET PG Result 2022: How To Check

  1. Visit the official website – cuet.nta.nic.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the CUET result 2022 link
  3. Enter the application number and date of birth and then click on submit
  4. The CUET PG 2022 result will get displayed on the screen
  5. Download and take the printout of the CUET scorecard for further reference.

Candidates who have qualified in CUET PG 2022 exam are eligible to take admission to 40 central universities and other state universities across the country. The NTA conducted the CUET PG 2022 exam on September 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11 and 12.

Common University Entrance Test (PG)
