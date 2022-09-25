Image credit: shutterstock.com Download CUET PG 2022 scorecard at cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET PG 2022 Result Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 result on September 26. Nearly 4 lakh students will get their CUET PG 2022 scorecard tomorrow, the candidates an check and download the scorecard on the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in. The CUET PG 2022 result will be available by 4 PM. ALSO READ | FAQs On CUET PG 2022 Scorecard, Final Merit List

To download CUET PG 2022 scorecard, candidates need to click on the result link at cuet.nta.nic.in. Enter the required credentials, CUET PG 2022 result will be displayed on the screen. Download the score card PDF and take a print for future reference.

CUET PG Result 2022: Steps To Check

Visit the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in

Click on the 'CUET PG 2022 result' link

On the next window, enter the required credentials

CUET PG result will be displayed on the screen

Download the score card PDF and take a print for future reference.

The CUET PG 2022 score card has separate scores for section 1 General papers (25 questions) and section 2 Domain Knowledge (75 questions). CUET PG 2022 scores will be valid for admissions in 40 central universities and other state universities for the academic session 2022-2023.