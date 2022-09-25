  • Home
CUET PG 2022 Result Live: NTA To Release CUET PG Scorecard At Cuet.nta.nic.in; Direct Link, Websites

CUET PG Result 2022 Live: The CUET PG 2022 result will be available by 4 PM tomorrow. Download CUET PG scorecard at cuet.nta.nic.in

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Sep 25, 2022 5:41 pm IST

CUET PG 2022 Result Live: NTA To Release CUET PG Scorecard At Cuet.nta.nic.in; Direct Link, Websites
Download CUET PG 2022 scorecard at cuet.nta.nic.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

CUET PG 2022 Result Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 result on September 26. Nearly 4 lakh students will get their CUET PG 2022 scorecard tomorrow, the candidates an check and download the scorecard on the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in. The CUET PG 2022 result will be available by 4 PM. ALSO READ | FAQs On CUET PG 2022 Scorecard, Final Merit List

To download CUET PG 2022 scorecard, candidates need to click on the result link at cuet.nta.nic.in. Enter the required credentials, CUET PG 2022 result will be displayed on the screen. Download the score card PDF and take a print for future reference.

CUET PG Result 2022: Steps To Check

  • Visit the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in
  • Click on the 'CUET PG 2022 result' link
  • On the next window, enter the required credentials
  • CUET PG result will be displayed on the screen
  • Download the score card PDF and take a print for future reference.

The CUET PG 2022 score card has separate scores for section 1 General papers (25 questions) and section 2 Domain Knowledge (75 questions). CUET PG 2022 scores will be valid for admissions in 40 central universities and other state universities for the academic session 2022-2023.

Live updates

CUET PG 2022 Result Live: CUET PG scorecard download at cuet.nta.nic.in; direct link, websites, cut-offs, answer key, merit list

05:41 PM IST
Sept. 25, 2022

CUET PG 2022 Scorecard At Cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET PG 2022 scorecard will be available to download at cuet.nta.nic.in. The candidates can download scorecard using application number, password.  



05:31 PM IST
Sept. 25, 2022

CUET PG Result 2022 Tomorrow

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 result on Monday, September 26. The candidates can download scorecard at cuet.nta.nic.in

