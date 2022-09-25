CUET PG 2022 Result Tomorrow, Confirms UGC Chairman

CUET PG result 2022 date announced

CUET PG Result 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 result tomorrow, September 26. The candidates can check and download the CUET PG score card on the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in. The CUET PG result 2022 date is announced by the UGC Chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar on his official Twitter handle. "National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare CUET-PG results on 26 September (Monday) by 4 pm, required for Post-graduate admissions in the participating universities. Best wishes to all the students," reads the tweet.